Six new players in Shujaa squad for Olympic qualifiers

Six new players have been named in their final Kenya Sevens squad for the Africa Rugby Sevens and 2024 Olympics Qualifiers to be held in Harare, Zimbabwe from September 16-17.

Samuel Asati and Festus Shiasi (KCB), Nigel Amaitsa (Strathmore Leos), Patrick Odongo (Daystar Falcons), Bildad Ogeta (Menengai Oilers) and William Muhanji (Kabras Sugar) are in line to make their first appearance for Shujaa after Kenya Sevens head coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua included them in the traveling squad of 12 players on Tuesday.

“The good thing with the new players is they have been in the Kenya Sevens system only that they have not played yet. They did well in the National Sevens circuit as well as in training. We have confidence in this team as we head to Zimbabwe where our target is to play every match like a final,” said Wambua.

Co-captains Vincent Onyala (KCB) and Anthony Omondi (Mwamba) along with George Ooro (Strathmore Leos), John Okoth (Menengai Oilers), Brian Tanga and Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar) are the seasoned players in the squad.

Non-traveling players are Elvis Olukusi (KCB), Fidens Tony (Nondescripts) and Ronnie Omondi (Mwamba).

Shujaa had a disappointing season in 2022-2023 when they got relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series as well relinquishing their African crown.

They will have their work cut out to get the title which comes with automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with former Sevens Series champions South Africa also in the mix.

Wambua’s charges will face Nigeria, Namibia and Zambia in Pool “B”. South Africa, Madagascar, Tunisia and Ivory Coast are in Pool “A”, while reigning African champions Uganda will take on Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Algeria in Pool “C”.