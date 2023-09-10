Double joy for KCB as they defend Kabeberi Sevens crown

KCB Rugby Sunday successful defended their Kabeberi Sevens title to also see them recapture the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit title.

KCB were flawless, crushing Nakuru 26-0 in the one-sided Kabeberi Sevens final to complete a season's double after previous wins at Dala Sevens and Christie Sevens.

A brace of tries from Michael Wamalwa and a try apiece by Bob Muhati and Trevor Odowa propelled KCB to the two victories as the six-leg circuit came to an end.

Related KCB regain National 7s title as Kabras falter Rugby

KCB skipper Brian Wahinya made three conversions. The bankers had reclaimed the Circuit they won last in 2019 as early as the quarter-final stage.

KCB finished at the top with 113 points followed by Kabras Sugar 104, Strathmore Leos 95, Menengai Oilers 88 and Mwamba 79 to close the top five vanguard.

KCB took the circuit after their main rivals Kabras Sugar Rugby lost to Menengai Oilers 12-5 in the quarter-final.

Menengai Oilers, who were the series defending champions, might have done KCB a great favour but the bankers also enhanced their chances after they thrashed out Mwamba 33-7 in the other quarter-final.

Kabras Sugar and KCB were separated by one point heading into the final leg with the western Kenya side topping with 92 points.

Strathmore Leos, who had slim chances for the circuit title, had hoped for KCB and Kabras Sugar to fall at the preliminary round and fail to reach the Cup quarter-finals.

KCB had battled before dismissing Tisap Sevens champions Nondescripts 12-5 in the semi-final.

It's KCB's fourth circuit crown after previous victories in 2013, 2014 and 2019. Nakuru had dismissed Menengai Oilers 21-17 in the other semi.

"It's a great victory for us and it feels great this being my first season as KCB sevens coach," said former Kenya Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde, who was a player when KCB had won the circuit last in 2019.