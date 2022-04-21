Simiyu names Kenya 7s squad for World Cup qualifiers
- The championship will also serve as the Rugby World Cup Sevens qualifiers.
Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu has named a strong squad for Africa Sevens in Uganda this weekend.
Simiyu handed youngster Amon Wamalwa his debut as he named the Kenya Sevens
squad for the event in Kampala.
Nelson Oyoo will captain the side that also has seasoned Kenya Sevens stars Alvin Otieno, Billy Odhiambo, Bush Mwale and Daniel Taabu.
Kenya squad
Nelson Oyoo (captain), Herman Humwa, Billy Odhiambo, Bush Mwale, Daniel Taabu, Augustine Lugonzo, Tony Omondi, Edmund Anya, Kevin Wekesa, Timothy Mmasi, Alvin Otieno, Amon Wamalwa
