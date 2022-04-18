Shujaa finish last in Vancouver Sevens

Kenya Sevens' fortunes dwindled when they finished last to get one point at the Vancouver Sevens on Sunday.

They went down to Spain 24-7 in the semi-final for 13th place, a result that saw them stay in 10th place in the 2021/2022 World Sevens Series with 37 points.

It capped a poor run by Shujaa at the Singapore and Vancouver legs of the Series where they collected six points only.

Ireland beat Kenya 24-14 in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals.

Argentina claimed their first win in the series after 14 years, beating Singapore Sevens champions Fiji 29-10 in a pulsating final.

Argentina coach Santiago Gomez get to lift the title as a coach, having won the 2009 San Diego Sevens as a player.

New Zealand beat Samoa 21-19 to win bronze, while South Africa, winners of the Dubai and Seville legs of the series, settled fifth after edging out New Zealand 17-15 in the play-off.

Blitzboks still top the standings with 111 points followed by Argentina with 105 points and Australia 100 points.

The series take a break before heading to Toulouse, France on May 20-22 and London Sevens on May 28 to 29 at Twickenham Stadium.

The Series will end with the Los Angeles Sevens on August 27-28.

