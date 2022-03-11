Breaking News: Raila Odinga summoned over Wajir Madoadoa remarks

Sibling rivalry for the ages: Kabras face Oilers in Kenya Cup final

Kenya Cup

Kabras Rugby scrum-half Brian Tanga attends a training session on March 10, 2022 at Lions Primary School, "The Bulls Ring", two days before the Kenya Cup final match against Menengai Oilers.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kabras Sugar take on their "little brother" Menengai Oilers in the televised final that will kick off at 3pm.
  • The potentially explosive final will be preceded by two matches.

The die has been cast and the Bullring, Kakamega is venue.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.