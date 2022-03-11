Sibling rivalry for the ages: Kabras face Oilers in Kenya Cup final

The die has been cast and the Bullring, Kakamega is venue.

It won't be venue for the decades old bullfighting that Kakamega is known but the clash between two of the country’s finest rugby clubs for the prestigious Kenya Cup title.

Kabras Sugar take on their "little brother" Menengai Oilers in the televised final that will kick off at 3pm.

The potentially explosive final will be preceded by two matches.

Yamanashi Impala will take on Mwamba in the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Women League final at 11am and will be followed by KRU Championship duel between former Kenya Cup sides, Western Bulls and Kusumu at 1pm.

It won’t be just a Kenya Cup final since there is a lot at stake not only for the two sides but also for their respective sponsors who have put in millions of shillings to sustain the clubs.

The Kenya Cup final will bring to the fore the business rivalry by the sports loving siblings of Tej and Onkar Rai.

Onkar is the chief executive officer of West Kenya Sugar Company, who sponsor Kabras Sugar Rugby Club, while Tej serves under the same capacity at Menengai Oil Refineries, the owners of Menengai Oilers.

Menengai Oilers Refineries also sponsors two-time Kenya Cup champions Nakuru Rugby Club under their Top Fry Oil brand. They also used to sponsor Homeboyz Rugby Club.

The companies are under the Rai Group.

So fierce has been their rivalry between Oilers and Kabras that the Oilers requested for the relocation of the match venue from Kakamega Showground to the Bullring located at former Lions Primary School.

Oilers raised concerns over potential crowd trouble, citing the 2018/2019 final where KCB and Kabras clash drew over 10,000 fans.

Kabras Sugar that was formed in 2014, went on to reach the Kenya Cup final on the debut in 2014/2015 season before lifting the title during the 2015/2016 season.

Kabras became the only other side outside Nairobi to win the top flight league title besides Nakuru who won the title in the 2012/2013 and 2013/2014 seasons.

Kabras edged out Strathmore Leos 29-9 to reach seventh successive Kenya Cup final.

The only time Kabras won was when they met Impala in the 2015/2016 final, winning 22-5 in Nairobi.

They met KCB in the rest of the finals but failed to outwit the bankers.

Menengai Oilers, formed when Kabras Sugar won the Kenya Cup, made their debut in the top flight league in 2018 to reach their maiden semi-final in 2021.

They would then shock defending champions KCB last Saturday for the first time 24-17, with all their points coming from penalties to reach their first ever final under their pioneer coach Gibson Weru.

This will be the third time Kenya Cup final is being played outside Nairobi and the first time not featuring clubs from Nairobi.

The final features two teams with contrasting style of play with Oilers' wide channel coming up against Kabras' straight play.

Oilers have lost to Kabras in all their eight Kenya Cup outings.

Kabras’ head coach Jerome Muller has made seven changes to the squad that won the semi-final against the Leos, basically getting those who started on the bench to start against the Oilers.

Weru has made three changes to the squad that stunned KCB.

Open side flanker Dan Sikuta gets back the armband from hooker Teddy Akala to lead Kabras, relegating Collins Indeche to the bench. Akala gets to start from his familiar position.

Still at the front, Asumwa Mugerwa replaces Hillary Majilwa as tight-head prop with George Nyambua going at second-row instead of Hillary Odhiambo.

Jone Kubu starts at fullback for Felix Ayange with Walter Okoth and Bryceson Adaka taking centre positions that had Habil Malik and Valerian Tendwa.

“Oilers love swinging the ball wide hence we must cut that by being pretty fast at the breakdowns and staging counter attacks fast,” said Muller.

Deputy skipper scrumhalf Brain Tanga said their line speed has to be on point as they spread as a blanket so as to put their skills under pressure.

Weru has made one change to his starting lineup bringing in Tyson Maina at openside for Ibrahim Ayoo. He has also made two changes at the bench, replacing Stanley Isegol and Eugene Lubanga with Timothy Omela as front and backline respectively.

“We have both mobile forwards and backs that will match Kabras’ straight style of play. They too have innovative backs but we are ready for them,” said Weru.

Lineups:

Kabras

1.Joseph Odero 2. Teddy Akala 3. Asuman Mugerwa 4. George Nyambua 5. Brian Juma 6. Kevin Wekesa, 7. Dan Sikuta (C) 8. Jeanson Musoga, 9. Barry Robinson 10. Ntabeni Dukisa 11. Alfred Orege, 12. Walter Okoth 13. Bryceson Adaka 14. Derrick Ashihundu 15. Jone Kubu

Substitutes

16. Eugene Sifuna17. Hillary Mwanjilwa 18. Ephraim Odour19. Hillary Odhiambo20. David Bunduki 21. Collins Indechi22. Brian Tanga23. Felix Ayange24. Valerian Tendwa25. Edwin Oyoo



Menengai OIlers

1.Edward Mwaura, 2. Coleman Were, 3. Vincent Mwikhali, 4. Wallace Onyango, 5. Clinton Odhiambo, 6. Nickson Ochieng, 7. Tyson Maina, 8. Chrispine Shitundo, 9. Andrew Odero, 10. Geoffrey Ominde, 11. Beldad Ogeta, 12. John Okoth, 13. Dennis Abukuse, 14. Austin Sikutwa, 15. Davis Nyaundi

Substitutes

16. Kelvin Mokoyani, 17. Francis Atiti, 18. Desterious Ifedha, 19. Brian Sinei, 20. Brian Ndirangu, 21. Kevin Mburu, 22. Tony Oketch, 23. Timothy Omela