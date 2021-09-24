Shujaa want to go one better at Edmonton Sevens

Kenya Sevens Saturday will be eyeing good execution when they launch their quest for Edmonton Sevens title against Chile at the Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Canada.

The team that is led by Nelson Oyoo takes on the Chileans at 7.53pm in the opening Pool “B” match before renewing rivalry with Spain and United States of America at 11.04pm and Sunday 2.35am respectively.

Edmonton Sevens in the second leg of the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series, coming just a week after the opening leg in the other Canadian city of Vancouver.

Kenya reached Vancouver Sevens Main Cup final before losing to South Africa 38-8 whom they had also succumbed to 33-14 in the group stage.

It’s at the group stage where Kenya edged out Spain 17-5 on their way to stopping Mike Friday’s US 19-14 in the quarter-finals and Ireland 38-5 in the semi-finals.

“The team is good but we know it will be tough since their opponents will come prepared," said Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu. “Key will be execution.”

Pool “A“ will see South Africa, the 2020 Series runners-up take on hosts Canada, and invitational teams Hong Kong and Mexico.

Pool "C" features Great Britain and Ireland, who contested the bronze medal match in Vancouver, alongside invitational teams Germany and Jamaica.

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 title will be awarded Sunday as the shortened Series concludes following the pair of events hosted in Canada.

Given the unique circumstances due to the global coronavirus pandemic, there will be no relegation from the 2021 Series and the results will not contribute towards seeding for any other future events.

The 2021/22 Series will kick off in Dubai on November 26-27 this year followed by Cape Town Sevens on December 10-12.