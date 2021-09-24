Shujaa want to go one better at Edmonton Sevens

Jeff Oluoch

Kenya's Jeff Oluoch (right) tries to avoid the tackle of USA's Madison Hughes (left) in their men's pool C rugby sevens match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

  • Edmonton Sevens in the second leg of the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series, coming just a week after the opening leg in the other Canadian city of Vancouver
  • Kenya reached Vancouver Sevens Main Cup final before losing to South Africa 38-8 whom they had also succumbed to 33-14 in the group stage
  • The team that is led by Nelson Oyoo takes on the Chileans at 7.53pm in the opening Pool “B” match before renewing rivalry with Spain and United States at 11.04pm and Sunday 2.35am respectively

Kenya Sevens Saturday will be eyeing good execution when they launch their quest for Edmonton Sevens title against Chile at the Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Canada.

