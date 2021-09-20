Kenya Sevens pick positives from Vancouver leg

Jeff Oluoch

Kenya's Jeff Oluoch (right) tries to avoid the tackle of USA's Madison Hughes (left) in their men's pool C rugby sevens match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Sevens had beaten the United States 19-14 in the quarterfinal and Ireland 38-5 in the semifinal.
  • It was sweet revenge for Kenya after they lost to the United States and Ireland 19-14 and 12-7 respectively at the group stage during the Tokyo Olympic Games. Kenya also lost to South Africa 14-5 in the same group.

Kenya Sevens will now have to work on new strategies to handle pressure after they lost to South Africa 38-5 in the main Cup final at Vancouver Sevens on Sunday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.