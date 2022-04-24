Shujaa survive Zambia scare to book World Cup slot

Kenya survived a scare to qualify for 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens after defeating Zambia 19-12 in Africa Men’s Sevens bronze medal match at Kyadondo Grounds in Kampala on Sunday.

Coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu’s side went into the match under pressure as they were staring at missing the World Cup for the first time since 2001 after being to the previous five editions.

The dethroned African champions comfortably led 12-0 at the break after Augustine Lugonzo landed a try that was converted by Anthony Omondi. Youngster Amon Wamalwa added another.

However, Zambia came into the second half strongly, leveling scores 12-12 with two tries, one of them from Davy Chimbukulu, to set up a tense finish in the last three minutes.

Bush Mwale was Kenya’s saviour after breaking through Zambia's defence near the centre line and sped to the tryline before passing the ball to Wamalwa who landed under the posts with one and a half minute left to play.

Zambia piled pressure to salvage something but had to contend with fourth place at the 14-nation competition after giving away a penalty, which Kenya opted to end play by kicking the ball out after restart.

Kenya and Zambia dropped to the bronze medal after losing 22-12 to Uganda and 26-17 to Zimbabwe respectively in semi-finals.

After two days of competition, Uganda and Zambia joined automatic qualifier Kenya at the 2022 Commonwealth Games slated for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England as Zimbabwe is still suspended from Commonwealth after withdrawing in 2003.

The trio of Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe are also through to the World Cup Sevens slated for September 9-11 this year in South Africa.