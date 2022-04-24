Shujaa crash out of Africa Sevens

Kenya are out of the Africa Men’s Sevens title race after losing to hosts Uganda 22-12 in semi-finals at Kyadondo Grounds in Kampala on Sunday.

Coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu’s men trailed 12-0 at the break after Uganda got a try each from Philip Wokorach and Adrian Kasito with Wokorach successfully converting Kasito’s try.

Uganda’s opening try came seconds after Alvin “Buffa” Otieno was sent to the sin-bin for infringement.

Wokorach and Kasito added two tries for two-time former champions after the break for 22-0 before Kenya salvaged some pride with tries from Amon Wamalwa and Anthony Omondi.

Zimbabwe got a hard-earned 26-17 win in the first semi-final against Zambia.

Uganda and Zimbabwe, who will meet later Sunday in the final, have qualified for the World Cup Sevens to be held in South Africa on September 9-11.

Kenya, who have been to all World Cup Sevens since 2001 in Argentina, will have the last chance to book the ticket when they meet Zambia in the bronze medal match later on Sunday.

The winner between 2016 and 2017 Africa champions Uganda, who are coached by former Kenyan international Tolbert Onyango, and 2000, 2012 and 2018 winners Zimbabwe will also join Kenya at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England slated for July 28 to August 8 this year.