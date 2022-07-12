Shujaa's Commonwealth Games squad named

Kenya Sevens backs William “Lomu” Ambaka and Billy “The Kid '' Odhiambo will be making their third appearances at the Commonwealth Games.

Head coach Damian McGrath Tuesday picked the duo in his final squad of 13 players for the "Club" Games scheduled from July 28 to August 9 in Birmingham, England.

Ambaka, Odhiambo and Kenya Sevens skipper Nelson Oyoo are the only surviving players from the team that competed at 2018 “Club” Games held in Gold Coast, Australia.

Kenya Sevens have been handed the 2014 silver medallists Australia in the competition that will be played on July 30 and 31 at Coventry Stadium.

Shujaa will also be seeking revenge against regional rivals Uganda in Pool "D" of the "Club" Games that also has Jamaica.

“The boys are in a good place, we have been working well with coach Geoffrey Kimani over the past few weeks to ensure that they are ready. Kenya is a team to be feared and we expect to make it out of the pool and reach the knockout stages, “said McGrath.

Five times gold medallists New Zealand, who are also the defending champions have 2018 bronze medallists England, Samoa and Sri Lanka in Pool "A."

The only other country to have won at the Commonwealth Games, South Africa, will tackle Scotland, Tonga and Malaysia in Pool "B."

South Africa won gold in 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland, having earlier secured bronze medals in 2002 Manchester and 2010 Delhi.

Fiji, the two-time Olympic champions and three times silver medallists at the "Club" Games, have been drawn against Canada, Wales and Zambia in Pool "C."

Kenya lost to Uganda 22-12 in the semi-finals of the Africa Rugby Sevens Cup in Kampala on April 24 this year.

Kenya ended up claiming bronze after beating Zambia 19-12 in the event that doubled up as the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens Africa qualifiers.

Uganda captured the title after beating Zimbabwe 28-0 in the final. Uganda, Zimbabwe and Kenya would qualify for the global event due September 9 to 11 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Shujaa Commonwealth Games Squad

Nelson Oyoo (Captain), Herman Humwa, Alvin Otieno, Vincent Onyala, Bush Mwale, Kevin Wekesa , Tony Omondi , Johnstone Olindi , Billy Odhiambo, Edmond Anya , Daniel Taabu, Levi Amunga, Willy Ambaka

Management: Damian McGrath (Head Coach), Kevin Wambua (Assistant Coach), Geoffrey Kimani (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Lamech Bogonko (Physio), Erick Ogweno (Tam manager).

Commonwealth Games pools

Pool A: New Zealand, England, Samoa, Sri Lanka

Pool B: South Africa, Scotland, Tonga, Malaysia

Pool C: Fiji, Canada, Wales, Zambia