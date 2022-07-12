Mwamba Rugby Club manageress dies in road crash

Former Kenya Cup champions Mwamba Rugby Club have announced the death of their team manageress Stephanie-Rose Otieno.

Otieno was involved in a fatal road accident on Monday morning in Nakuru.

Mwamba, who won the Driftwood Sevens two weeks ago in Mombasa, had just participated at the Prinsloo Sevens at Nakuru Athletic Club last weekend.

Mwamba lost to Kabras Sugar 21-19 in the semi-final for fifth place.

"It's with shock and horror that we are saddened to inform you of the passing away of our Team Manager, Stephanie-Rose Otieno in a car crash in Nakuru early this morning," said a statement from Mwamba Rugby Club.

The club said funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Mwamba Rugby Club president Alvas Onguru said Otieno was involved in a road accident while driving back to Nakuru City after watching the televised Kenya Simbas versus Namibia 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifier final match at Milimani area late Sunday.

"We have lost a great servant of rugby. She managed our men and women teams with utmost dedication and distinction," said Onguru, noting that she managed the Mwamba team to the inaugural Women's Kenya Cup title in March this year.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) led the local rugby fraternity in mourning the late Otieno.

"The Union stands with the family of the late Stephanie-Rose, Mwamba Rugby Club, her friends and colleagues during this trying time," said KRU in a statement.

"To the friends and family of Steph, may the lord give you comfort during these trying times. It is well," said Impala Saracens Club club.

Also to mourn Otieno was former Mwamba Women's Rugby Club captain Janet Okello, who is currently playing professional rugby in Japan, Kisii Rugby Club, Daystar Falcons Rugby Club among others.