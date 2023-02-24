Shujaa out to ease relegation pressure at Los Angeles 7s

Kenya Sevens launch their quest for Los Angeles Sevens top honours against Hong Kong Sevens champions Australia in their Pool “C” at 9.43pm on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park, United States.

Shujaa will then renew their rivalry with Sydney Sevens bronze medal winners Fiji, who are yet to win any leg this season at 1.18am on Sunday before wrapping up against Japan at 4.37am the same day.

It will be the second time Kenya is facing Australia this season after the two sides battled to a 19-19 draw at Dubai Sevens in December.

It was during the same leg that Kenya met Fiji in the semi-finals for ninth place and the two-time Olympic champions prevailed 21-17. Kenya would again meet Fiji in the pool stage in Hamilton where they won again 21-17.

Kenya, who are yet to reach the main Cup quarter-finals this season are currently placed 12th and in the relegation zone in the 2022/23 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Fiji are fifth with 67 points while Australia are placed eighth with 62 points.

The stakes are higher at the bottom end of the men’s Series this season.

Following the penultimate event in Toulouse, which is the 10th leg, the 15th ranked team will be relegated to the 2024 Sevens Challenger Series while the 12th to 14th ranked teams will face off against the Sevens Challenger Series 2023 winner for the 12th and final position on the 2024 Series.

Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath has handed Strathmore Leos half back Brunson Madigu his Series debut besides recalling Mwamba duo of Billy Odhiambo and Daniel Taabu.

McGrath said this is perhaps his strongest side in a season where he has encountered disruption with players torn between their respective club loyalty and national duty.

“It is now a full time occupation being a national sevens team player and I would like to try and keep them despite the disruption. We are in a good position and hope for a good show in the next two legs,” said McGrath, adding that he is happy to see Brian Tanga and Dennis Abukuse settling in the team.

Sydney champions New Zealand take their place in Pool “A” alongside Cape Town champions Samoa, hosts USA and invitational team Chile.

Dubai champions South Africa slot into Pool “B” alongside Ireland, Uruguay and Canada.

France, who currently sit fourth in the Series standings, are joined by Great Britain, Hamilton champions Argentina and Spain in Pool “D.”

The 2022/23 World Rugby Sevens Series is shaping up to be the most competitive in history with the prize of Olympic Games Paris 2024 qualification on offer for the top four women’s and men’s teams.

Hosts France have pre-qualified for next year's pinnacle event in the nation’s capital.

The Men’s Series has seen nine different teams reach the Cup Semi-Final stage, with all nine nations medaling across the first five tournaments.

There have been five different gold medal winners (Australia, Samoa, South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand), four different silver medalists (Fiji, South Africa, Ireland and New Zealand twice) and four bronze medalists (France, New Zealand, Fiji and USA twice).

New Zealand currently sit atop the Series standings with 85 points, followed by South Africa at 76 points and five nations (Samoa, France, Fiji, Argentina and USA) are separated by just two points between 68 and 66 in the race for the final two spots for Paris 2024.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kenya v Australia (10.43pm)

Sunday

Kenya v Fiji (1.18am)