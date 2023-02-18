'Reject' Madigu soaks in dream Vancouver 7s call up 

After being locked out of football team selection at Vihiga High School owing to the large turnout in selection, Brunson Madigu’s fast wheels gave him a soft landing in rugby.

The former goalkeeper-cum-midfielder is now out to live his dream when he makes his debut for Kenya Sevens at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

The 24-year-old Strathmore Leos half back is the only new player picked by Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath for Los Angeles Sevens due for February 25 to 26 at Dignity Health Sports Park, United States and Vancouver Sevens on March 3 to 5 at BC Place.

“It’s a cocktail of emotions…I feel happy and at the same time surprised. It’s a great honour to don the national team colours for the first time,” said Madigu, adding that he has been knocking on the national team’s door for a while.

“It’s all about hard work and persistence and I thank God that I have gotten the call-up,” said Madigu, who was speaking on the sidelines of a dinner party held for the Kenya Sevens team by the Ministry of Sports at Pride Inn Azure on Friday night.

Madigu reckons that he is joining the team when there is pressure and tension with the team battling relegation.

“We just need to keep our heads high and cool, focus on utilising the chances that come along for maximum points,” said Madigu, who embraced rugby upon joining form one at Vihiga High School in 2015.

Kenya, who are yet to reach the main Cup quarter-finals this season are placed 12th with 21 points.

“I was one of those players who were chased away just to lower the numbers that had attended football recruitment at the school,” said Madigu, who was encouraged to take up rugby because of his speed.

“I used to skip some rugby training sessions but they came looking for me…I had the fast wheels they wanted,” said Madigu, who would later join Laiser Hill Academy in 2017 where a year later he won both the National and East Africa Secondary Schools sevens titles.

They would also retain the national title in 2019 before settling for silver at the regional school games. Madigu joined Strathmore University to play for the varsity’s side, the Leos in 2021.

A great admirer of some of Kenya’s finest half backs Tony Omondi, Samuel Oliech and Eden Agero, Madigu said losing his father in June 2021 and his mother August last year, has made him focus on bettering his life through rugby.

Madigu was born on October 16, 1999 in GIsambai, Sabatia, Vihiga county.

“Madigu is a very exciting player full of talent…he brings in the ex-factor that the team needs at this time. He understands the discipline and the huge responsibility of playing at a high level,” said McGrath. “We are rebuilding hence the move to bring in at least one new player in every tour.”

Kenya will open their quest in Los Angeles against Hong Kong Sevens 2022 winners Australia in Pool “C” before meeting double Olympic champions Fiji and Japan.

The team leaves Sunday for Los Angeles.

McGrath who has recalled Mwamba duo of Billy Odhiambo and Daniel Taabu to his side said that even though he has the strongest side, there has been a little disruption with players torn between their respective club loyalty and national duty.

“It is now a full-time occupation being a national sevens team player and I would like to try and keep them despite the disruption. We are in a good position and hope for a good show in the next two legs,” said McGrath, adding that he is happy to see Brian Tanga and Dennis Abukuse settling in the team.

Shujaa squad to Los Angeles and Vancouver