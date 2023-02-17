KCB, Kabras renew rivalry in Kenya Cup clash

Just who will blink first?

KCB Rugby club’s lock Emmanuel Silungi and his Kabras Sugar rival David Nyambua have the answer to that question when their sides meet in a Kenya Cup clash at the Ruaraka Sports Club on Saturday.

While the focus has mainly been on fullbacks and scrum halves in making key decisions in matches, the two locks will be the focal point with the two sides banking on them for delivery.

The 23-year-old Silungi has been a revelation since he joined the bankers from Homeboyz in a mid-season move in December.

Silungi, a former Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology student, who has featured for the Kenya Under-20 side, Chipu, and Kenya Simbas, has been arguably the most consistent with his services contributing to his side’s emphatic wins.

Silungi, who earned his senior debut in the 2019/20 season, will once again be the focal point for KCB coach Curtis Olago.

“He has been an amazing player, quite impressive and consistent since he joined us in December. I look upon him for key decisions in the match,” said Olago.

On the other hand, the 34-year-old Nyambua has immense responsibilities by virtue of being Kabras' skipper as he takes his side to Ruaraka, a place where they beat the bankers for the first and last time during the 2019/20 season.

Nyambua, the Bungoma High School alumnus only made his first appearance for his club at the second phase of the league this year, having been with Kenya Simbas side for the 2023 Rugby World Cup final qualification in France in November last year.

Nyambua has played five matches for Kabras Sugar.

“He is my voice and everything he does will reflect my views and is a catalyst hence crucial decisions will be made when he is with the ball,” said Kabras Sugar coach Carlos Katywa, adding that Nyambua will be the anchor where his spine will hinge on.

Fullbacks Jone Kubu (Kabras) and Darwin Mukidza (KCB) and fly-halves Ntabeni Dukisa(Kabras ) and Brian Wahinya (KCB) will also be persons of interest in the high-octane match alongside scrum-halves.

Titleholders Kabras Sugar and former champions KCB have over the years have dominated the local rugby scene, treating fans to classy rugby moments and Saturday won’t be different.

KCB top the log with 45 points, having claimed nine bonus point victories from their nine league outings while Kabras Sugar are second 44 points, having won their matches with bonus points except in one.

Both sides are coming off impressive previous outings where KCB claimed revenge, defeating hosts Menengai Oilers 62-15 in Nakuru as Kabras Sugar claimed a 47-06 victory over Strathmore Leos in Kakamega.

It’s the Oilers who bundled out KCB 24-17 in last season’s semi-final.

KCB were victors 28-20 in their last clash on February 22, last year but Kabras went on to lift their second Kenya Cup title, beating the Oilers 34-28 in the final in Kakamega.

Katywa has made two changes to the side that beat Strathmore, bringing in hooker Teddy Akala for Eugene Sifuna, who drops to the bench with lock David Bunduki replacing Elphas Emong, who also starts from the bench.

Olago has also made two changes where Silungi replaces Martin Owillah at lock with Andrew Amonde coming in for Felix Ojow at open side.

“We must win by all means to go top and get to host the Kenya Cup final in Kakamega,” said Katywa.

"It won't be about who is playing well or not but the side that takes their chances will," said Olago.

Fixtures

Menengai Oilers v Catholic Monks (Nakuru Showground) 4pm

KCB v Kabras (Ruaraka Sports Club) 3pm

Strathmore Leos v Mean Machine (Madaraka) 4pm

Mwamba v Kenya Harlequin (RFUEA) 4pm

Blak Blad v Masinde Muliro (Kenyatta University) 4pm