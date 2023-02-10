Kenya Cup: KCB seek revenge, Oilers out to confirm status

The Great Rift city of Nakuru comes alive on Saturday when Menengai Oilers host leaders and former champions KCB Rugby Club in a potentially explosive Kenya Cup clash at the Moi Showground on Saturday.

It will be a big outing for teams in the ninth leg of the Kenya Cup that will be have six enticing matches on card.

With three legs remaining before the end of the regular season, teams will be jostling for a share of the semi-final play-off with others battling to avoid relegation.

Adrenaline will definitely be at its peak if the memories of last year’s clash between Oilers and KCB is to go by.

Kenya Simbas fly-half Geoffrey Ominde curled home eight penalties as Oilers stunned KCB 24-17 in last season’s semi-final at the KCB Sports Club, a result that brought the bankers’ reign as champions to an end.

It was the first time that the Oilers beat KCB in the Kenya Cup.

KCB come to the clash enjoying an unbeaten run and on top of the league standings with 40 points, having won all their eight matches with bonus points.

The Oilers come into this clash placed third on the log with 31 points and still smarting from their second loss of the season, having succumbed to Strathmore Leos 25-21 at their Nakuru backyard.

While the Oilers are assured of a semi-final play-off, Gibson Weru’s side is out to confirm that their victory last year was not a fluke.

But the Oilers flow this season has not been smooth as last season, having suffered a shocking 17-16 defeat at the hands of Blak Blad just before the defeat to the Leos.

It goes without saying what Curtis Olago’s KCB are capable of doing, having scored not less than four tries in their matches, their highest coming against Mwamba whom they plummeted 82-10. Their least tally was their 24-3 victory against Blak Blad.

Olago has made four changes to the side that beat Catholic University of East Africa Monks 59-16 last weekend.

Oscar Sarano replaces Thomas Okidia, who moves to the bench at loose-head, Martin Owila comes in for Davis Chenge at second row with Brian Wahinya taking over from Shaaban Ahmed at fly-half.

Festus Shiasi will operate at centre, replacing Elphas Adunga.

Weru has also made three changes from the side that lost to the Leos with Wallace Ochieng coming in for Eric Miheso at lock. Nickson has replaced Samuel Were at backrow while Tony Oketch drops to the bench with Johnstone Mungaó taking up his position.

“It’s hard to say if we are in the position we were last year. It has not been the case having lost two matches this season,” said Weru, adding that his side is still growing and getting better. “All we need to do is play well at set-pieces and right places and defend well.”

While Olago reckons that Oilers are a good side, he is quick to note that last year’s statistics won’t count. “My players have good work ethics and that is what will count in the match. We intend to play a good match,” said Olago.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar host Strathmore Leos at the Kakamega Showground in an equally important clash.

Kabras warmed up for this game with a 42-7 win away to Mwamba while Strathmore will be relishing another upset, having defeated Oilers 25-21.

Sixth-placed Kenya Harlequin, sitting in the final playoff spot, take on Blak Blad, who are in fifth place at the RFUEA ground. Both sides are buoyed by good wins in their previous outings.

Quins edged out hosts Nakuru 22-21 as Blak Blad reigned supreme in the varsity derby, beating University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine 35-27.