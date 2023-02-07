Poor transition to blame for Kenya 7s’ woes, says Injera

Lack of proper transition and culture are the main problems of Kenya Sevens team, legendary former Kenya 7s speedster Collins Injera has said.

Injera, who retired from international rugby last month, charged that the haphazard move by Kenya Rugby Union to do away with senior players without a proper plan has led to Kenya Sevens falling glory.

Over a couple of years, Injera noted that there has been a communication breakdown and lack of honest conversation which has also led to the team’s poor run at the World Rugby Sevens Series and Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Kenya Sevens is currently placed 12th in the relegation zone in the 2022/2023 World Rugby Sevens Series, having finished 12th during the 2021/2022 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Kenya wound up third during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Sevens, fourth during the same championship in 2013 before settling 16th in 2018 and 12th in 2022.

“In my opinion, transition has not been handled well. It just doesn’t happen overnight especially to a country like Kenya that doesn’t have a strong player base,” said Injera.

“We don’t have the luxury that countries like South Africa, New Zealand and Fiji where they can bring players in and out of the team at will.”

Injera said that Kenya is disadvantaged since most of its players started rugby late when they joined high school, after high school or after joining college.