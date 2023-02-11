Mean Machine, Monks ease relegation pressure

University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine and Catholic University of East Africa Monks claimed shocking victories Saturday to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Kenya Cup alive.

Machine touched down four tries and a conversion to stun visiting former Kenya Cup champions Mwamba 22-18 at the University of Nairobi ground.

The Monks' prayers were heard when they also edged out Homeboyz 20-19 at the varsity ground in Karen.

Winger Leonard Mugaisi put Homeboyz ahead with a try that fullback Amon Wamalwa converted before fly-half Samuel Omollo converted his own try to level for the Monks.

Centre Zeden Marrow and prop Ezekiel Owino landed a try each for Homeboyz only for substitute Edwin Watolo to score a try for Monks. Omollo converted one try for Monks before planting the penalty that won the match.

The victories saw Monks rise one place to 9th with 14 points while Machine also scaled one place to 10th with 14 points.

Two-time former Kenya champions Nakuru were the biggest movers during the weekend when they edged out Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology 27-23 in Kakamega.

Nakuru now tentatively move three places to sixth, the last cut off position for the semi-final play-offs with 18 points.

The ninth leg saw top five places stay put as leaders KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar hauled comprehensive victories against their opponents.

KCB deposited their ninth consecutive bonus point victory, crushing Menengai Oilers 62-15 at Nakuru’s Moi Showground to stay unbeaten and at the top of the 12 teams table with 45 points.

Kabras Sugar also picked a bonus point win, mauling Strathmore Leos 47-3 at the Kakamega Showground to remain second with 44 points and with a clean run too.

Despite the loss, the Oilers upheld their third place in the log with 31 points as Kenya Harlequin beat visiting Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 36-8 at the RFUEA ground.

Paul Mutsami (right) of Kenya Harlequin vies with David Ochieng of Blak Blad during their Kenya Cup match at RFUEA ground in Nairobi on February 11, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The bonus point win enabled Quins to cement not only their fourth place in the league with 28 points but also their position in the semi-final play-offs.

Blak Blad stayed fifth with 23 points despite losing to Quins but the story of the weekend is that of Strathmore Leos, who dropped three places to 11th place and relegation zone with 13 points.

KCB and Kabras Sugar have already claimed their automatic places in the semi-final.

The next four teams after the regular season will battle in the semi-final play-offs to determine who meets KCB and Kabras Sugar in the semi-finals.

The league is now remaining with two legs to wrap up the regular season.

Results

Quins 36- 8 Blak Blad

Menengai Oilers 15-62 KCB

Kabras Sugar 47-3 Strathmore Leos

Machine 22-18 Mwamba

Catholic Monks 20-19 Homeboyz