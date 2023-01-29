Shujaa collect five points in Sydney Sevens

Kenya moved one place to 12th in the 2022/2023 World Rugby Sevens Series standings after they lost to Tonga 26-24 in the ninth place play-off semi-final at Sydney Sevens on Sunday.

Shujaa, who had beaten Spain 17-12 in the ninth place quarter-finals, collected five points to move to 21 points in the fifth leg where New Zealand crushed South Africa 38-0 for their first Cup victory this season.

Tonga lost to Hamilton Sevens champions Argentina 21-19 in the ninth place final.

All Black Sevens finished second at the two previous legs of the Series in Cape Town and Hamilton, where they lost to Samoa 12-7 and Argentina 14-12 in pulsating finals.

The All Blacks stretched their lead at the top of the Series that have seen different winners emerge in each of the five legs to 85 points. South Africa, the winners in Dubai, are placed second with 76 points.

Cape Town champions Samoa, who settled fifth after beating Ireland 24-12 in the play-off, are placed third with 68 points, similar to France, who lost to Fiji 29-5 in the play-off for bronze in Sydney.

The Fijians are fifth with 67 points and are followed by Hamilton Sevens champions Argentina, who also have 67 points.

Uruguay, who are placed 11th with 24 points, 12th-placed Kenya (21), Spain (18) and Canada (14), are engaged in a fierce relegation battle as the 11- legged Series heads Los Angeles on February 25 for its sixth leg.