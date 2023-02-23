KRU forms body to oversee fresh polls

The Kenya Rugby Union has formed an Independent Electoral Board that will oversee the upcoming elections during the Annual General Meeting on March 24, this year in Nairobi.

Former KRU secretary general Aggrey Chabeda will be the chairman of the board which comprises a Kenya Cup clubs representative, Sadik Makii, KRU Championship clubs representative, Auka Gacheo and Faith Basiye (Women’s rugby representative).

Also in the board is sports lawyer Sarah Ochwada, who comes in as KRU Board representative.

While unveiling the board on Thursday, KRU chairman Oduor Gangla said that the union is committed to ensuring that the elections are conducted within the parameters that were directed by the Sports Dispute Tribunal, and as per the KRU constitution and the Sports Act.

Unlike the previous elections where selected positions were up for grabs, the process will now involve all the positions after the delay.

In a notice to their affiliates on February 20, acting secretary general Ray Olendo disclosed that besides the positions of vice chairman, Treasurer, Secretary General, the positions of Chairman and four Directors will be up for election.

SDT nullified KRU elections held September last year after it failed to meet the threshold with massive irregularities.

On February 14, this year, the SDT indicated that the election of Joshua Aroni as the treasurer, Ian Mugambi as secretary general and Oscar Mango as a director was null and void.

SDT reprimanded Sports Registrar Rose Wasike for interfering with the elections, adding that the elections fell short on the notice.

Former KRU director Ray Olendo, through Kinoti and Kibe Company Advocates, had sought SDT redress following the elections held on September 6, 2022 at the RFUEA ground.

The Tribunal then ordered for fresh elections within 60 days and conducted by an independent panel consisting of two members, male and female, appointed by the KRU board.

SDT directed that there should also be one representative from Kenya Cup, one representative from Championship side, one representative from women rugby and that the chief executive officer of KRU to be secretary but with no voting rights.

“There was lack of an independent election panel, interference by the 8th Respondent (Sports Registrar and lack of transparency,” said the ruling, adding that there was interference by observers for instance the ninth respondent (Paula Lanco), which was unconstitutional.

“Ineligible members were allowed to vote,” stated the ruling adding that the Sports Registrar was not within her constitutional mandate to interfere with the elections.