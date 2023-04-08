Shujaa drop to ninth place quarters at Singapore 7s

Kenya Sevens' fortunes at the World Rugby Sevens Series continued to dwindle when they lost to France, United States of America (USA) and Uruguay at Singapore Sevens on Saturday.

Shujaa squandered their first half 14-12 lead to lose to the Frenchmen 26-19 before their spirited battle proved a naught, losing to USA 21-19 in their Pool "C" outing.

Kenya would then fall to Uruguay 33-17 in their last pool duel to slump to the ninth place quarter-final as the Uruguayans made it to their second Cup quarter-final this season.

Uruguay, who had lost to France 26-12 in their opening duel recovered to beat USA 24-21 before condemning Kenya, who failed to win a match in Hong Kong to more misery.

Uruguay qualified along with France, who pulled through the pool unbeaten after they drew 26-26 with USA in their last pool game.

Kenya will now face Canada in the ninth place quarter-final at 5.50am on Sunday while USA is up against Spain at 6.34am. In the other ninth place quarters, Japan takes on Hong Kong at 6.12am with South Africa going up against Ireland at 6.56am.

South Africa lost to Australia and Series leaders New Zealand 19-0 and 12-7 to drop to ninth place quarters despite beating Hong Kong 31-12 in Pool “Ä” outing.

Kenya had hoped to make it to the main Cup quarter-finals in Singapore and Toulouse Sevens to avoid dropping to relegation play-offs that will take place in the 11th and last leg of the Series in London.

The top 11 teams after the 10th leg of the Series in Toulouse will remain for the 2023/24 World Rugby Sevens Series.

The 12th, 13th and 14th teams will drop to the relegation play-offs where they will be joined by 2023 Challenger Series winners while the 15th placed team will be relegated.

The winner of the Challenger Series will be the 12th team to make it to the 2023/24 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Kenya went into Singapore placed 13th in the Series, behind 11th placed Spain with 40 points and 12th placed Uruguay with 39 points. Canada is placed 14th with 22 points.

With Uruguay making it to the Cup quarter-finals, they will definitely swap places with Spain, who also dropped to ninth place quarter-finals.