Shujaa drop to ninth place quarter-finals in Hong Kong

Kenya Sevens lost the battle to Dubai Sevens champions South Africa and Ireland to drop to the ninth place quarter-final at the ongoing Hong Kong Sevens on Saturday.

A late rally from Shujaa, who trailed 19-0 at the break proved futile when they lost to South Africa 26-17, moments after they went down to Ireland, Dubai Sevens losing finalists, 26-14 in Pool “A” outing.

Shujaa had the previous day lost 29-5 to the 2022/2023 World Rugby Sevens Series leaders New Zealand All Blacks Sevens. Damian McGrath's charges will now take on Samoa in the ninth place quarter-final on Sunday.

New Zealand, winners of the Sydney and Los Angeles legs of the Series, upheld their clean run, defeating Ireland 26-7 to top the pool with nine points. They had beaten South Africa 12-7.

South Africa, who had edged out Ireland 14-7, finished second in the pool to advance to the main Cup quarter-finals alongside the All Blacks.

Blitzbokke were swift off the blocks with Shaun Williams, Siviwe Soyizwapi and Christie Grobbelaar touching down a try each. Ricardo Duarttee managed two conversions to put Blitzbokke ahead 19-0 at the break.

Shujaa responded well on resumption with skipper Nelson Oyoo and Jeff Oluoch landing a try apiece before missed conversions as they trailed 19-10.

Blitzbokke pulled away 26-10 when Shaun Williams converted Donovan Don’s try and not even the late try by Billy Odhiambo that Johnstone converted would change the tide for the Kenyans.

That saw their hopes of reaching the Cup quarter-finals go up in smoke after they conceded four tries and three conversions against Ireland.

The first half was a see-saw after Anthony Omondi converted Alvin Otieno’s try to cancel Harry McNulty’s try that Mark Roche converted.

But Roche added the extras after Andrew Smith’s exploits to put the Irish ahead 14-7 at the break. Roche would convert his own try to lead 21-7.

Kevin Wekesa put Billy Odhiambo through before he played through Johnstone Olindi, who offloaded back to Odhiambo from a tackle to score. Olindi converted to inch close 21-14 only for Roche to seal a double and hand Ireland victory.