Injera set for another Hall of Fame recognition

The world continues to celebrate retired Kenya Sevens legend Collins Injera.

Three months after being inducted in Hall of Fame in Fiji, Injera, is set to be feted at world's oldest sevens tournament in Scotland.

Injera will be inducted at Melrose Hall of Fame on April 6, this year at a black-tie dinner at the Greenyards.

Melrose Sevens tournament director, Phil Morris joins other sevens greats to be honoured for their contribution to rugby's shorter version of the game.

"It's fantastic news that Collins is able to join us in the person to be formally inducted into the Melrose Sevens Hall of Fame, he had an incredible career on the sevens circuit and we look forward to welcoming him here to Melrose," said Morris on Melrose Sevens tournament website.

Injera described the honour as a humbling experience with Melrose being the home of sevens rugby.

"I am really looking forward to visiting the Greenyards, the home of sevens rugby, a game that has meant so much to me and I am really honoured to be inducted to the Melrose Hall of Fame," said Injera. "I look forward to seeing everyone in Melrose."

Melrose Sevens is an annual rugby sevens event held by Melrose Rugby Club, at The Greenyards in Melrose, Scotland.

Melrose Sevens is the oldest rugby sevens competition in the world, having been launched in 1883 by former Melrose player Ned Haig.

Iniera hung up his boots after a successful international and local rugby career spanning two decades on January 24 this year.

The 35-year-old is the second highest try scorer in the World Rugby Sevens Series with 279 tries.

Among milestones achieved, Injera was declared player of the final at the 2016 Singapore Sevens where Kenya stunned Fiji 30-7 to lift the trophy, their first ever in their Series.