Shame as KRU withdraw Kenya 7s squads from Dubai tourney

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has withdrawn Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses from Dubai Sevens Invitational tournament.

A statement from the Union cited logistical challenges as the reasons why they withdrew the teams from the tournaments that were to be played alongside the World Rugby Sevens Series.

"We regret to inform you that the Kenya Sevens men and women national squads will not be able to honor their fixtures at the 2023 Dubai Sevens," the Union said in a statement on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, logistical challenges have negatively impacted their travel itinerary, rendering the trip to Dubai impossible at this point in time."

The Invitational tournaments were to start on Friday to Saturday.

The tournament was to prepare the Kenya Sevens team ahead of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series starting January next year.

The Challenger Series is the pathway to the 2024/2025 World Rugby Sevens Series.