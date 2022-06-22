Shame as Kenya Rugby Union team begs for funds online

The Kenya Rugby Union has extended a begging bowl to the public as it seeks funds to send Kenya SImbas to the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

The plea was shared on The Kenya Rugby Union social media accounts on Tuesday.

The message informed the world that the team is on verge of making history but lacked the funds to prepare and compete in the qualifiers in France.

The message included the details as to where the donations could be channeled towards.

The @KenyaSimbas are 3 weeks away from winning the prize to represent Africa at RWC2023 in France.

Support this call to action from legendary Simbas captain Dickie Evans by using the details in the poster#SupportTheSimbas #SimbasToRWC

https://t.co/u4n5JLVdcu pic.twitter.com/3D0TFmQLdB — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) June 21, 2022

The plea comes days after the national women volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, announced it was unable to travel to Brazil to prepare for the World Championships.

The team held a press briefing and announced the Ministry of Sports had turned a blind eye on its calls for help.

“While we appreciate the efforts the government has put in place for the team to qualify for the Championship, it will be unfair if the chance goes by. Failure by the government to release the money means the team will not participate in the World Championship altogether,” said the Kenya Volleyball Federation deputy president Charles Nyaberi.

The Malkia Strikers are expected to travel to Brazil later this week after securing a Sh10 million sponsorship from gaming firm Mozzart Bet.

The Kenyan government is required by law to fund all national teams competing in international assignments.

Sports associations and federations are also encouraged to source for sponsorships from the corporates as a way of funding the national teams.