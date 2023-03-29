Sasha Mutai is the new KRU boss

Former flanker Sasha Mutai has officially taken over as the new Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman.

Mutai, who declared a new dawn for rugby, called on those elected to put behind the elections battle and work for the common interest of the game and the players.

The 45-year-old quantity surveyor was declared rugby's new boss unopposed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer Joseph Kamau during the Union's elections Wednesday at the RFUEA.

New KRU chairman Sasha Mutai (right) is congratulated by the outgoing chair Oduor Gangla during the AGM on March 29, 2023 at the RFUEA ground. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"This board looks capable looks capable and I want to promise rugby stakeholders and the country that we shall not disappoint. We shall put the welfare of the players first," said Mutai.

"This is a proud moment for me to finally get the opportunity to serve the game I have always loved at the top," explained Mutai, adding that he is determined to take the game to where it belongs by virtue of Kenya being a rugby powerhouse.

First on his agenda, Mutai said is to make sure Kenya Sevens isn't relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series that has four legs remaining.

Kenya Sevens is currently in Hong Kong for this weekend's Hong Kong Sevens.

New KRU chairman Sasha Mutai gives a media interview after his election during the AGM on March 29, 2023 at the RFUEA ground. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mutai said that Kenya Lionesses' participation in the 2024 Rugby World Cup qualifiers in June will also top his short term plan with Kenya Simbas' exploits in the Currie Cup next month too.

Mutai will be deputised by Moses Ndale, who beat Ombui Ratemo in the closely contested vice chairman polls.

Ndale got 19 votes against Ombui's 16. Raymond Olendo is the new secretary general.

Olendo, who was acting in the same position, polled 18 votes to beat Oscar Mango, who got 17 votes. Joshua Aroni retained his position as the treasurer unopposed.

The polls saw former Kenya Sevens skipper Humphrey Kayange elected as one of the six directors.

The newly elected KRU office at the RFUEA ground on March 29, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kayange, who got 18 votes, was elected alongside Leslie Mwangale, who amassed 19 votes.

Kayange is an Athlete Representative at the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) executive and also seats at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Board.

Those who fell on the way were Peres Mukoko, who got 17 and Ken Thimba with 14 votes. Four directors were elected in the second phase of the elections and will join Kayange and Mwangale.

They were Harriet Achieng, who got 22 votes, Moses Muukabane (18), Ochieng Ahaya (17) and John Kilonzo (16).

Those who failed to secure positions as directors were Peres Mukoko (15), Kikechi Kombo(14).

Sasha Mutai (centre) looks on during the KRU AGM at the RFUEA ground on March 29, 2023. Mutai took over as new KRU chairman. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"I will definitely push for the players' welfare since we are here because of the them," said Kayange.

Anxious moments gripped the meeting as Nationwide League sides Comras Rugby Club and Siaya Rugby Club were barred from the Annual General Meeting.

Chairman of the Electoral Board Aggrey Chabeda kicked out Comras and Siaya after they failed to honour 75 percent of their Nationwide League matches in 2021 and 2022.

Humphrey Kayange (left) of Mwamba and Stanley Mumo share alight during the Kenya Rugby Union AGM at FRUEA ground on March 29, 2023. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Chabeda allowed Bungoma and Egerton University to participate after being cleared. Chabeda also ruled that Kenya Cup clubs that had two votes would participate even with one member present.

Chabeda had earlier declared that Kenya Cup clubs who had only one of the two registered members to vote would not cast in proxy. That led to s protest from members forcing Chabeda to call for consultations with members of the Electoral Board, Kenya Cup Clubs.

A total of 29 members were allowed to vote at the By-election. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer Joseph Kamau proceeded with the elections.

The By-election had the position of treasurer, vice chairman, secretary general and two directors being contested for.

The By-election were called following a ruling by the Sports Dispute Tribunal that had nullified the elections held on September 6, 2022 over malpractices.

The process was to take place on Friday last week, but failed following a High Court order after an application by Sports Registrar Rose Wasike.