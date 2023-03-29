Comras, Siaya barred from KRU polls

Nationwide League sides Comras Rugby Club and Siaya Rugby Club have been barred from the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) elections at the RFUEA ground.

Chairman of the Electoral Board, Aggrey Chabeda kicked out Comras and Siaya after they failed to honour 75 percent of their Nationwide League matches in the year 202 and /2022.

Chabeda allowed Bungoma and Egerton University to participate after being cleared.

Chabeda also ruled that Kenya Cup clubs that had two votes would participate even with one member present.

Chabeda had earlier declared that Kenya Cup clubs who had only one of the two registered members to vote would not cast in proxy.

That led to a protest from members forcing Chabeda to call for consultations with members of the Electoral Board, Kenya Cup Clubs.

Humphrey Kayange (left) of Mwamba and Stanley Mumo share alight during the Kenya Rugby Union AGM at FRUEA ground on March 29, 2023. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

A total of 29 members were allowed to vote at the By-election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer Joseph Kamau proceeded with the elections.

The By-election had the position of treasurer, vice chairman, secretary general and two directors being contested for.

The By-election were called following a ruling by the Sports Dispute Tribunal that had nulified the elections held on September 6, last year over malpractices.

The process was to take place on Friday last week but failed following a High Court order after an application by Sports Registrar Rose Wasike.

However, the order was lifted on Monday after the aggrieved parties reached a consensus.

The By-election will be followed by the second phase of the KRU Election where the position of the chairman and three directors will be up for grabs.