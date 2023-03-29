Ex-international Kayange elected as KRU director

Sasha Mutai

Sasha Mutai (right) and Erick Oyienda (centre) of Kisumu RFC congratulate Humprey Kayange after he was elected as a director during the Kenya Rugby Union polls on March 29, 2023 at RFUEA ground.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kayange, who got 18 votes, was elected alongside Leslie Mwangale, who amassed 19 votes.
  • Those who fell on the way were Peres Mukoko, who got 17 and Ken Thimba with 14 votes.

Raymond Olendo is the new Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Secretary General.

Olendo, who was acting in the same position, polled 18 votes to beat Oscar Mango, who got 17 votes in a hotly contested By-election at the RFUEA on Wednesday.

Moses Ndale was elected as vice chairman, edging out Ombui Ratemo polling 19 votes against 16.

Related

Ndale was elected in the same position during elections that were held September 6, last year, but nullified by the Sports Dispute Tribunal on ground of malpractices.

Odour Gangla

Outgoing Kenya Rugby Union chairman Odour Gangla votes during the AGM on March 29, 2023 at RFUEA ground.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

It also saw former Kenya Sevens skipper Humphrey Kayange elected as one of the two directors.

Kayange, who got 18 votes, was elected alongside Leslie Mwangale, who amassed 19 votes.

Those who fell on the way were Peres Mukoko, who got 17 and Ken Thimba with 14 votes.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.