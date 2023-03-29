Ex-international Kayange elected as KRU director

Raymond Olendo is the new Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Secretary General.

Olendo, who was acting in the same position, polled 18 votes to beat Oscar Mango, who got 17 votes in a hotly contested By-election at the RFUEA on Wednesday.

Moses Ndale was elected as vice chairman, edging out Ombui Ratemo polling 19 votes against 16.

Ndale was elected in the same position during elections that were held September 6, last year, but nullified by the Sports Dispute Tribunal on ground of malpractices.

Outgoing Kenya Rugby Union chairman Odour Gangla votes during the AGM on March 29, 2023 at RFUEA ground. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

It also saw former Kenya Sevens skipper Humphrey Kayange elected as one of the two directors.

Kayange, who got 18 votes, was elected alongside Leslie Mwangale, who amassed 19 votes.