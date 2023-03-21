RFUEA to host Currie Cup matches, again

Kenya Simbas will play three of their 2023 Currie Cup First Division matches at the RFUEA ground.

A statement from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) detailed that the Simbas, who will be making their second appearance in event christened Mzansi Challenge, will face Zimbabwe Goshawks on May 20 at the RFUEA ground.

They will then take on the East Rand-based Valke Falcons on May 27 before wrapping up against 2018 champions South Western Districts (SWD) Eagles from George on June 3 at the same ground.

The Simbas, who will be under the tutelage of the returning Jerome Paarwater, will be seeking revenge against the three teams. They lost to Falcons (51-14), SWD Eagles (24-7) and Zimbabwe Goshawks (22-21) respectively in South Africa.

The Simbas ended their maiden Currie Cup campaign with three wins; two of them at the RFUEA. They stunned defending champions Leopards 51-35 and Eastern Province Elephants 41-24 in Nairobi. Their other victory was against Border Bulldogs (35-12).

The Down Touch Griffons completed a perfect 2022 season by winning the Carling Currie Cup First Division title, beating Eastern Province 45-16 to secure promotion to Currie Cup Premier Division.

The Simbas, who will be based in Cape Town, will launch their campaign against the Boland Kavaliers on April 1 before playing the 2001 champions Leopards from Potchefstroom away on April 8, San Clemente Rhinos (Mexico/USA) on April 15 and Eastern Province on April 29.

They will take on Border Bulldogs May 6 in Cape Town and Windhoek Draught Welwitschias in Windhoek on May.

The event will feature six South African teams and four teams from abroad.

Competing teams

Leopards (2021 champions), SWD Eagles (2018 champions), Valke Falcons, Boland Kavaliers, Border Bulldogs, Eastern Province, Goshawks (Zimbabwe), Simbas (Kenya), Windhoek Draught Welwitschias (Namibia), San Clemente Rhinos (Mexico/USA).

Simbas Currie Cup First Division Mzansi Challenge Fixtures



Simbas v Boland Kavaliers (City Park, Cape Town) - April 1

Leopards v Simbas (Olen Park, Potchefstroom) - April 8

San Clemente Rhinos v Simbas (Venue TBC) April 15

Eastern Province v Simbas (Adcock Stadium, Gqeberha) April 29

Simbas v Border Bulldogs (City Park, Cape Town) May 6

Windhoek Draught Welwitschias v Simbas ( Hage Geingob Rugby Stadium, Windhoek) May 13

Simbas v Zimbabwe Goshawks (RFUEA Ground, Nairobi) May 20

Simbas v Valke (RFUEA Ground, Nairobi) May 27