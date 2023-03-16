KRU name new Simbas technical bench

Jerome Paarwater

South African Jerome Paarwater is back as Kenya Simbas head coach. He will be deputised by Carlos Katywa, who is Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar coach and Curtis Olago, the KCB Rugby coach.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Paarwater replaces Paul Odera, who resigned in November last year after Kenya Simbas' unsuccessful campaign at the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final Qualification tournament in France
  • He is remembered for having brought Kenya Simbas close to qualifying for the 2015 Rugby World Cup where they lost on inferior aggregate to Namibia despite having beaten the Southern Africa side
  • Paarwater will be deputised by Carlos Katywa, who is Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar coach and Curtis Olago, the KCB Rugby coach

South African Jerome Paarwater is back as Kenya Simbas  head coach.

Paarwater replaces Paul Odera, who resigned in November last year after Kenya Simbas' unsuccessful campaign at the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final Qualification tournament in France.

Paarwater, who returns for a second time, handled Kenya Simbas between 2013 and 2017.

Related

He is remembered for having brought Kenya Simbas close to qualifying for the 2015 Rugby World Cup where they lost on inferior aggregate to Namibia despite having beaten the Southern Africa side.

Paarwater will be deputised by Carlos Katywa, who is Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar coach and Curtis Olago, the KCB Rugby coach.

KRU chief executive officer,  Aggrey Wabulwenyi, disclosed that Jimmy Mnene has been retained as team manager.

Other members of the Simbas management staff include Richard Ochieng, who is the strength and conditioning coach, and physiotherapist Steve Mankone.

Consequently, the Enterprise Cup and Mwamba Cup round of 16 matches that were due for this Saturday have been shelved to March 18.

Wabulwenyi said the postponement has been necessitated by the Kenya Simbas trials slated for the same period.

The team selected will proceed for training ahead of the 2023 Currie Cup.

This will be the second time Kenya Simbas will participate in Currie Cup, having made their debut last year. 

Kenya Simbas finished eighth in the 10 teams contest with three wins and seven losses.

Kenya Simbas management 

Jerome Paarwater – Head Coach 

Carlos Katywa – Assistant Coach 

Curtis Olago – Assistant Coach 

Richard Ochieng – Strength & Conditioning Coach 

Steve Mankone – Team Physio 

James Ondiege – Team Doctor 

Jimmy Mnene – Team Manager 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.