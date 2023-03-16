KRU name new Simbas technical bench

South African Jerome Paarwater is back as Kenya Simbas head coach.

Paarwater replaces Paul Odera, who resigned in November last year after Kenya Simbas' unsuccessful campaign at the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final Qualification tournament in France.

Paarwater, who returns for a second time, handled Kenya Simbas between 2013 and 2017.

He is remembered for having brought Kenya Simbas close to qualifying for the 2015 Rugby World Cup where they lost on inferior aggregate to Namibia despite having beaten the Southern Africa side.

Paarwater will be deputised by Carlos Katywa, who is Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar coach and Curtis Olago, the KCB Rugby coach.

KRU chief executive officer, Aggrey Wabulwenyi, disclosed that Jimmy Mnene has been retained as team manager.

Other members of the Simbas management staff include Richard Ochieng, who is the strength and conditioning coach, and physiotherapist Steve Mankone.

Consequently, the Enterprise Cup and Mwamba Cup round of 16 matches that were due for this Saturday have been shelved to March 18.

Wabulwenyi said the postponement has been necessitated by the Kenya Simbas trials slated for the same period.

The team selected will proceed for training ahead of the 2023 Currie Cup.

This will be the second time Kenya Simbas will participate in Currie Cup, having made their debut last year.

Kenya Simbas finished eighth in the 10 teams contest with three wins and seven losses.

Kenya Simbas management

Jerome Paarwater – Head Coach

Carlos Katywa – Assistant Coach

Curtis Olago – Assistant Coach

Richard Ochieng – Strength & Conditioning Coach

Steve Mankone – Team Physio

James Ondiege – Team Doctor