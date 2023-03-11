Kabras stun KCB to defend Kenya Cup title

Kabras Sugar Rugby Club finally broke the curse to beat KCB Rugby Club 19-09 for the first time in the final to retain the Kenya Cup title at the Kakamega Showground on Saturday.

A penalty try and four penalties are what Kabras Sugar, who changed their jerseys at half-time, needed to seal their third Kenya Cup success.

KCB, who will rue poor decision making and discipline issues, managed three penalties.

The perennial rivals had previously met in Kenya Cup final five times with KCB reigning supreme in all.

The partisan crowd estimated at 7,000 descended the ground popularly known as the forest in celebrations amidst isukuti dance and beats after referee Victor Oduor blew the final whistle to end the tense final.

It was the second time Kakamega Showground was hosting the Kenya Cup final after 2019.

Fly-half South African Ntabeni Dukisa curled over three penalties with Fijian-born Kenya's Jone Kubu slotting over the other penalty. Winger Darwin Mukidza scored KCB's penalties.

The first session where Kabras led 3-0 was explosive and full of drama as both sides committed many grave errors.

Dukisa misses two crucial penalties on the right side with Kubu missing one penalty but atoning to convert the other.

KCB were perhaps the most affected with Kabras stealing the ball from four of their lineouts as Mukidza missed two penalties.

Mukidza would then excite the crowd with a break from the wing before chalking an overhead kick to the right.

Winger Johnstone Olindi latched on the ball but suffered a knock-on.