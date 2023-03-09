It’s a different Kabras, wary Wamae reckons

The standing giants of Kenyan rugby KCB and Kabras have met in five Kenya Cup finals.

The significant statistic in this match-ups is that the bankers have won all of them.

However, KCB reckon that Kabras, who are the reigning champions, are now a different outfit from yesteryears and will pose all sorts of problems to them at Kakamege ASK Showground in Saturday’s final.

Related Rugby powerhouse Kabras build legacy Rugby

KCB team manager, former 15s and sevens international Philip Wamae said Thursday that Kabras Sugar had transformed to an 80 minutes side.

The sugar millers beat Menengai Oilers in last season’s final 34-28. That same season they edged out KCB 9-6 in the Enterprise Cup final.

Also on Wamae’s mind is the loss they suffered, 29-23 against Kabras during the regular season and right at the banker’s “Lion’s Den” in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

“Their coach Carlos Katywa has done a marvellous job to the side after taking over from fellow South Africa Jerome Muller this season," said Wamae. "It's a different Kabras we have seen from the previous years."

Wamae noted that Kabras had exhibited sound tactical and technical play this season, boasting the best defence in the league that has conceded a tournament low 77 points compared to KCB’s 117.

Kabras RFC coach Carlos Katywa issues instructions during their training session for Kenya Cup Rugby league final match against KCB on March 09, 2023 at Kakamega Showground. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"Kabras have done their work well and deserve to be in the final. It's no longer the first half side. Their defence didn't leak easily this season and they are full of Kenya internationals," said Wamae.

KCB rallied from 20-0 at the break to beat Kabras Sugar 28-25 in sudden death of the 2021 Kenya Cup final at Nandi Bears.

They had the previous season also rallied from 15-0 to win 23-15 in the final held at Kakamega Showground.

However, Wamae said they were ready to keep their record perfect against Kabras.

"The players understand the magnanimity of the match and that they will ensure the mistakes they made in our last meeting doesn't happen or are minimised," said Wamae.

KCB were guilty of conceding penalties during their matches against Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers.

Said KCB skipper Curtis Lilako: "Discipline at the breakdowns has been our main undoing and we have talked about that. We must avoid giving out penalties at dangerous areas of play."

"We have had a candid conversation with the players about our scrum-downs, breakdowns, line-outs and offsides,” said Wamae.

"Players understand what is required of them,” said Wamae.

The team manager noted that signing brilliant players like Max Kang'eri, Bob Muhati, Billy Omondi, Festus Shihasi, Dennis Abukusi, Thomas Okidia, Emmanuel Silungi has contributed immensely to their performance this season.

Wamae and Lilako say that their depth and experience, and more so the chemistry between players and technical bench are what will deliver Kenya Cup back to Ruaraka Den for their ninth cup success.

KCB have eight titles to their name, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021.