Rugby powerhouse Kabras build legacy

Recent rugby powerhouse Kabras Sugar will play in a record eighth consecutive Kenya Cup final on Saturday.

The Kakamega-based club that joined Kenya’s topflight league in 2014, stormed to the final with a perfect 100 per cent record after dispatching valiant Kenya Harlequin in the semi-final last Saturday at Kakamage Agriculture Society of Kenya Showground.

With the best record in the league, Kabras will host the final, once again bringing the coveted fixture that was once a preserve of Nairobi, to Western Kenya. Kabras will face bitter rivals KCB, who beat Menengai Oilers in their semi-final encounter.

The final venue is situated in the only tropical rainforest in Kenya, about one kilometre away from Lurambi roundabout along Kakamega-Webuye highway.

Stakes are high for both clubs that are clearly the best rugby clubs in Kenya this past decade, and determined to carry the crown of champions.

Kabras are of course the defending champions while multiple winners KCB last held the title in 2021. In the regular season, Kabras beat KCB 29-23 at a sold out KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka in Nairobi.

Rugby pundits aver that the team that will exhibit strong defence, commit the least mistakes in their own half and play in the right zones, will have an edge over their opponent.

“It is going to be a final like no other and we have to get everything right,” said Tejveer Rai the Managing Director of West Kenya Sugar.

“Kabras Sugar RFC have changed the rugby landscape in Kenya. The club has supporters all over the country. We expect people from all walks of life to attend the final,” said Tejveer aka Tej.

Kabras RFC chairman Edwin Esilaba said they were more than ready to host the final.

“We expect Kabras Sugar fans from various parts of the country to attend the final,” said Esilaba.

In anticipation of a huge turnout of 5,000 fans, the club has set up 25 elevated bleachers at the showground.

Kabras coach Carlos Katywa could only say so much about his plans for Saturday: “Players know too well the task ahead of them so we have to approach the game with some tactics.”

Katywa will be happy that the Kabras team that won last year has remained intact.

The squad has the likes of Hillary Mwanjilwa, Eugene Sifuna, Teddy Akala, Ephraim Odour, Assiman Mugerwa, Hillary Odhiambo and Brian Juma.

Other survivors are Kenya Simbas’ Dan Sikuta, Jeanson Misoga, Barry Robinson, Bryson Adaka, George Nyambua, Ndabeni Dukisa and Jone Kubu.

The success of the sugarmen, twice Kenyan champions, has largely been attributed to their culture of scouting for and nurturing talents.

“The culture in this club is what amazes me. Developing of talents has been given utmost priority and everybody has seen the benefits,” Katywa said.