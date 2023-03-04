It's KCB v Kabras in Kenya Cup final again

Champions Kabras Sugar will meet KCB Rugby in the Kenya Cup final on Saturday in Kakamega.

Kabras Sugar touched down four tries and a conversion to silence visitors Kenya Harlequin 22-8 in a tight semi-final at the Kakamega Showground on Saturday.

At the Ruaraka Sports Club, fullback Darwin Mukidza was the star of the duel when he drilled down a brace of tries to spur KCB to 38-20 victory against a resurgent Menengai Oilers.

It was sweet revenge for the bankers, who fell to the Oilers at the same stage last year 24-17, to deny them their fifth consecutive Kenya Cup final.

Kabras Sugar and KCB have met in four Kenya Cup finals with the bankers prevailing on both occasions.

The Western Kenya outfit will host the Kenya Cup final for the fourth consecutive time after toping the regular season for the eighth time.

In Kakamega, winger Alfred Orege, eighthman Jeason Misoga, flanker George Nyambua and second row Hillary Odhiambo dealt vQuins a blow with a try each.

Fullback Jone Kubu managed one conversion for two-time champions Kabras Sugar, who led 10-3 at the break.

Fly-half Henry Ayah slotted over a penalty for Quins in first half with fullback Dominic Osino going for a try in the last points of the duel, but all was in vain for eight time champions Quins.

Mukidza hit a brace for KCB, who led 26-5 at the break, as prop and skipper Curtis Lilako, Centre Max Kangeri, scrum-half Samuel Asati and winger Michael Kimwere scored the other tries.

Mukidza romped with the extras to put KCB on the cusp of their ninth Kenya Cup glory.

The Oilers, who made a futile second half charge, managed three tries through eighthman Crispin Shitundo, hooker Coleman Were and substitute back Samson Onsomu.