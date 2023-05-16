Quintet set for debuts at Women’s Rugby Africa Cup

Five players are scheduled to make their debuts for Kenya Lionesses at the Women’s Rugby Africa Cup championship set for May 20 to 28 in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Head coach Dennis “Ironman” Mwanja has positioned three Northern Suburbs players-centre Lewin Mwevesi, prop Valentine Atieno and backrow Hellen Anyango- for their maiden international caps. Also set for her debut is Nakuru’s fullback Freshia Oduor.

The continental Division One championship, which also feature hosts Madagascar, South Africa and Cameroon, doubles up as the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup Africa qualifiers.

Kenya Lionesses depart the country on Thursday and will open up their quest against Madagascar on May 20 at Andohatapenaka Stadium, before taking on South Africa on May 24 at the same venue.

Kenya Lionesses players from left: Grace Okulu, captain Sheila Chajira and Judith Okumu at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex on May 15, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The Lionesses will then wrap up their campaign against Cameroon on May 28 in the round robin contest where the winner will not only qualify for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup scheduled for England, but also the 2024 World Rugby Tier One Championships.

The second placed team will qualify for the World Rugby Tier Three Championship.

World Rugby has set up Six Nations, Tier One, Tier Two and Tier Three Championships to develop women’s 15s rugby around.

Kenya Lionesses qualified for the Division One Championship after they won the Pool “B” competition, beating Uganda Lady Cranes 23-3 in the deciding match on November 2, last year in Kampala.

They had previously beaten Zambia 36-17. South Africa won Pool “A”, Madagascar claimed Pool “C” with Cameroon going away with Pool “D.”

“The four players have shown much improvement both in skill level and knowledge of the game,” said Mwanja, who picked Impala eighthman Sheila Chagira as the new team captain.

Five players, who made the team that won the Africa Cup Pool “B” in Uganda, will miss out owing to various reasons including injuries, inconsistency in training and unavailability.

They are flanker Naomi Amuguni, second row Perus Muyuka (injury), prop Stephanie Waithera, hooker Stacy Atieno and centre Lorraine Akoth.

Janet Okello, who is playing professional rugby with Pearls in Japan, will once again miss out after she failed to secure release from her side.

However, Grace Adhiambo, who also plays in Japan for Nagato Blue Angels, is in the country, having trained with the team for almost a week.

“We have trained since January and I appreciate that we have had some consistency even though we haven’t had build-up matches,” said Mwanja, adding that they are looking into a future that is realistic where they will play more matches if they qualify to the World Cup.

Kenya Lionesses Squad