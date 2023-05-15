Kenya Sevens’ back against the wall

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) is already planning ahead for the 2024 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series if Kenya Sevens are relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series.

However, KRU Chairman Sasha Mutai is confident that Kenya Sevens will still put up a good show and win the relegation play-offs scheduled for this weekend during the London Sevens.

Mutai acknowledges that relegation will come with its own repercussions.

Kenya, who are placed 13th in the 2022/2023 World Rugby Sevens Series with 40 points, will play Uruguay, Canada and Tonga in the relegation play-off that will be on a round-robin format with the top two teams then playing a final.

The winner will become the 12th core team on the 2024 World Rugby Sevens Series, while the other three teams will enter their respective Regional Sevens Championships in order to qualify for the 2024 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

Uruguay and Canada are currently placed 12th and 14th with 54 and 39 points respectively after France Sevens, the 10th leg of the 2022/2023 World Rugby Sevens Series that ended last weekend in Toulouse.

In Toulouse, Kenya Sevens finished 13th to collect three points after they beat United States of America 19-0 in the 13th semi-final before clipping Japan 33-12 in the final.

Japan finished 15th with 18 points and have been relegated from the Series.

All was in vain as Kenya Sevens slumped to the relegation play-off where three teams now stand between them and their destiny- the retention of their core place in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

For the first time since they became a core side in the Series in 2004/2005, Kenya is on the brink of relegation. The only time the country came close to relegation was during the 2018/2019 Series when the country finished 13th with 37 points, two places above relegation.

“We never invested in this team for it to perform well at a high level and that is the stark reality,” said Mutai, who tried allayed fears that Kenya Sevens could slump to oblivion if relegated.

“We must have a plan for the 2024 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series that includes proper funding and investment,” said Mutai, adding that the funding from World Rugby as a core team will cease hence they must pursue sponsorship.

“The team will have to travel for matches so as to maintain form for the Challenger Series since they will miss out on quality matches from the World Series,” explained Mutai. “We must get an airline partner if we are to realise our dream.”

Mutai said the sponsorship from World Rugby catered for the players’ travelling and accommodation during the series as the government came late to cater for their allowances and extra air tickets.

“SportPesa came in handy to pay the players and technical bench salaries but their match bonuses are still intact with the team having not attained the benchmark set,” said Mutai.

Last December, betting firm SportPesa gave Sh126 million sponsorship for Kenya 7s for three years.