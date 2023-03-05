Kenya Lionesses ace Okello signs new deal with Japanese side

Kenya Lionesses star Janet Okello has extended her contract with top Japanese side MIE Women’s Rugby Pearls.

Her Irish-Fijian manager Linda Shannon told Nation Sport on Sunday that the winger will stay at the Yokkaichi-based side for another year.

"Janet has extended her contract for another year with MIE Pearls,” said Shannon on Sunday.

Okello confirmed the development saying: “I have extended my stay. It feels good to continue playing professionally here. Last season was a difficult start to my life here since we didn’t reach our target as a team which was to win the championship. This season we will try to win the championship for both seven-a-side and 15-a-side rugby.”

The speedster joined Pearls in March 2022 on a one-year contract a few weeks after inspiring Mwamba to win the inaugural Women’s Kenya Cup by stunning hosts Impala 15-11.

She returned home in early February before travelling back to Japan on February 23 for new contract negotiations.

Okello is the first Kenyan to play rugby professionally in Japan. She was recently joined by fly-half Grace Adhiambo Okulu, who signed for Kitakyushu-based Nagato Blue Angels on a six-month contract from Nakuru.

Okello was part of the team which competed at the 2022 Africa Women’s Sevens in Tunisia where the Kenya Lionesses missed out on the ticket for Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England and Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa after finishing in a disappointing fifth place.

Meanwhile, Women’s Kenya Cup defending champions Mwamba have received a timely boost after getting the services of Uganda Lady Cranes stars Peace Lekuru and Yvonne Najjuma.