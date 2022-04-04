Kenya Lionesses star lands in Japan for pro rugby

Kenya Lionesses star Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello Monday arrived in Japan to start her new journey as a professional player for MIE Pearls Women’s Rugby Football Club.

She is the first Kenyan ever to sign for a Japanese rugby club.

“I have landed at Narita International Airport. They are very strict on wearing masks and follow all the checklists from the doctor. You have to have a Covid-19 certificate and also get tested for coronavirus when you arrive here. If you return a positive test, then you head into quarantine for one week,” said Okello, who joined the Yokkaichi-based side from newly-crowned Women’s Kenya Cup champions Mwamba on a one-year deal last month.

Related Kenya Lionesses star signs for Japanese rugby side Rugby

She left the country on Sunday night connecting via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Okello, who turns 30 on May 5, told Nation Sport that she will also enroll for Japanese classes for easy communication.

“All players are from Japan except two players coming from Fiji and another one from New Zealand. I'll have to enroll for Japanese classes, so that I can be able to communicate with my new teammates,” said Okello, whose manager Irish-Fijian Linda Shannon is based in Fiji.