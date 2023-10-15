Quins turn to South Africa for Kenya Cup inspiration

Former Kabras Sugar coach Henley Du Plessis is back in the country.

Du Plessis, who arrived Sunday night from South Africa, will be at Kenya Cup former champions Kenya Harlequin for four weeks to build capacity at the team's technical bench.

Quins chairman, former Kenyan international Victor Sudi said that Du Plessis is at Quins courtesy of technical partnership with the Toyota Free State Cheetahs where Du Plessis is the Under-20 coach.

Sudi said that the partnership will see Quins support staff consisting of coaches, physiotherapists, analysts, and a Team Operations Manager, tap into the South African expertise and Toyota Free State Cheetahs.

"Diversification on our technical knowledge is key to our strategy plan at Quins," said Sudi, adding that he is delighted his support staff and players will have the opportunity to gain great knowledge from Toyota Free State Cheetahs who are the current Currie Cup champions.

Sudi expressed his gratitude to Toyota Free State Cheetahs Chief Executive Officer J. Smith and Quins members for making the partnership possible.

"We are looking forward to having a closer working relationship with Toyota Free State Cheetahs going forward," said Sudi.

Du Plessis, who led Kabras Sugar to the 2018/2019 Kenya Cup final and to top the regular 2019/2020 before Covid-19 halted the playoffs, said Free State Cheetahs believe in giving back to the community, and assisting in making the game more inclusive for women and youth, the Cheetahs' way.

"I am proud of being part of the noble cause that will deliver a strong talent pathway of young rugby players in Kenya," said Du Plessis.

Du Plessis hopes that in future coaches, players and community staff will continue to share learnings from the Free State to enhance the knowledge at Quins.

Du Plessis said they should strive to adhere to philosophy of Bill Walsh. "If we do all the right things to precision, the score will take care of itself."

Quins, the eight-time Kenya Cup champions are yet to win the prestigious title since sealing back-to-back victories in 2010, 2011 and 2012.