Quins secure Driftwood Sevens to close in on circuit

Kenya Harlequin consolidated their lead on top of the SportPesa National Rugby Sevens Circuit after seeing off KCB 15-12 in a pulsating final at the Driftwood Sevens at Mombasa Sports Club on Sunday.

Fogang Leonard, Amon Wamalwa, and Brian Ratila scored for Quins, who won Driftwood for the first time since 2016. Defending champions KCB got on the scoreboard through Tyson Maina and Austin Sikutwa.

“It wasn’t an easy match. It was a tough one because KCB were worthy opponents,” Quins captain Wamalwa told Nation Sport.

“We’ve been training hard and a lot of sacrifices have been from management, which includes our Strength and Conditioning Coach Willy Ambaka,” Wamalwa added.

Coach Paul Murunga’s charges, who are now on 97 points, are in pole position to clinch the national circuit for the first time since 2012. Kabras have 88 points, while KCB are two points back ahead of the season finale at the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru this weekend.

In the semi-finals, Kakamega Ingo Sevens winners Quins saw off a stubborn Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 7-0 as Kabeberi Sevens champions KCB thrashed Kabras Sugar 15-0.

Blak Blad finished third after defeating Kabras Sugar 22-10 in the play-off match. In the quarter-final stage, KCB embarrassed Nondescripts 29-0, Kabras squeezed past Strathmore Leos 7-5, Blak Blad floored Daystar Falcons 12-0, while Quins dismissed Zetech Oaks 27-0.

Daystar finished fifth after stunning Strathmore 12-7 in the fifth-place final. Menengai Oilers were content with position nine after thumping Mwamba 14-0 in the ninth-place final.

Oilers defeated Kabete Stallions 26-0 as Mwamba saw off Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) 19-12 in the semi-finals for ranking teams from ninth to 12.