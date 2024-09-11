Quins in pole position to clinch second national sevens title

Kenya Harlequin are surely favourites to clinch the 2024 SportPesa National Sevens Circuit that ends in Nakuru this weekend.

The revered aristocrats of Kenyan rugby need only get out of the group stage at the season ending Prinsloo Sevens at the famous Nakuru Athletic Club to clinch only their second national title in history.

The Paul 'Pau' Murunga-coached sit pretty on the table with 97 points and will surely fancy their chances of bagging the crown they last won 12 years ago.

Quins are seeded first in Pool “A” together with Zetech University, Menengai Oilers and Mombasa.

The swift Quins, stunned feared KCB 15-12 win in a tough Driftwood Sevens final in Mombasa last weekend.

Second-placed KCB was the first to qualify for the Cup semi-finals in the Coastal city after thumping Nondies 29-0 in the quarter-final and will be looking for revenge should their path clash with that of Quins.

They are in Pool “B” alongside Nondescripts, Mwamba and Nakuru.

The bankers will be hoping to go all the way while Quins get stuck in the pool stages to snatch the overall title.

Kabras Sugar and Strathmore Leos are also expected to fight for the title.

The sugar millers are in Pool “D” that also contains Daystar Falcons, Stallions and Kabarak University. Leos are in Pool “C” whose top seed are the impressive Blak Blad of Kenyatta University.