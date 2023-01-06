Quins go on signing spree as Kenya Cup resumes

Kenya Harlequin, buoyed by arguably the heaviest mid-season signings, take on Catholic University as Kenya Cup resumes at different venues across the country on Saturday.

Quins managed to beat the closure of the 2022/23 Kenya Rugby Union mid-season transfer window on December 31, 2022 with 11 signings, a move that could enhance their quest to reach the play-offs.

Quins coach Paul Murunga has taken on board international forwards Elkeans Musonye and Ian Njenga from Impala Saracens and Nondescripts respectively.

Impala Saracens backrow Paul Mutsami has also crossed over the fence to Quins as Murunga, formerly of Homeboyz, lured former Kenya Under-20 skipper Henry Ayah, Arnold Onzere and Richel Wangila from the Deejays deck to Quins.

Ayah should spruce up Quins backline with Onzere and Wangila joining the forwards.

Dave Mwangi also joins Quins from Nakuru alongside Clinton Khasai from Strathmore Leos, Alvin Mwabhaze from Ugandan premiership side Buffaloes, Kevin Ouma from Mean Machine and Brian Ratila from Shamas.

Champions Kabras Sugar, whose duel against Homeboyz in Kakamega has been postponed, have signed six players including Uganda international forward Eliphaz Emong, who returns to Kakamega for the second time from Jinja Hippos.

Kabras Sugar have made away with four players from their neighbours Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology; Biden Hayo, Phelix Bukhutse, Lamek Ambetsa and Gibson Perez.

Impala prop Emmanuel Otieno has also joined the champions.

Kenya Sevens international Edmund Anya and Billy Omondi from Impala are among six players joining former champions KCB Rugby, who host Kenyatta University’s Blak Bald at Ruaraka Sports Club.

Kenya Under-20 forward Elvis Kolian has also joined KCB from Menengai Oilers as well as Festus Shiasi from Strathmore Leos.

The 2021/22 Kenya Cup losing finalists Menengai Oilers take on Nakuru in the Great Rift derby at the Showground with seven new signings. They include Johnstone Mungau from Quins and Nakuru’s Ezekiel Waitere.

The two sides are experiencing contrasting form, the Oilers sitting pretty in second place, undefeated in their four previous matches while Nakuru are placed eighth with just one win from their four matches to date.

Mwamba takes the battle to Strathmore Leos doorstep in Madaraka while bottom-placed Mean Machine and Masinde Muliro will face off at the University of Nairobi ground.

Fixtures (all matches kick off at 4pm)

Catholic Monks v Kenya Harlequin (Catholic University)

Mean Machine v Masinde Muliro (University of Nairobi)

Kabras Sugar v Homeboyz (Postponed)

Menengai Oilers v Nakuru (Nakuru Showground)

KCB v Blak Blad (Ruaraka Sports Club)