KCB stay top as Kenya Cup breaks

Former champions KCB Rugby will head into the Christmas and New Year festive season break at the top of the Kenya Cup league.

The bankers completed their four round of matches with a 100 percent record after beating hosts Nakuru 45-10 at the Nakuru Athletic Club for their fourth consecutive bonus point victory.

That saw KCB, who are now on 20 points, move a point clear of defending champions Kabras Sugar at the top of the league.

Kabras Sugar, who went into the fourth round in second place, swapped places with Menengai Oilers, though both sides have 19 points.

The touring Oilers beat Homeboyz 37-22 at the Jamhuri Park Showground to go second on better aggregate as Kabras Sugar dropped to third place.

Kabras failed to secure a bonus point victory as hosts Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) restricting them to a 21-0 win.

KCB, Oilers and Kabras Sugar are the only sides yet to concede as the league takes a break.

Mwamba, who were shocked by Catholic Monks 24-23, moved one place to fourth after the varsity derby between Blak Blad from Kenyatta University and Strathmore Leos failed to kick off.

Mwamba still got a bonus point for not conceding with more than seven points.

Mwamba have 10 points from two wins and two losses, one better than Blak Blad, who dropped one place to fifth with two wins and a loss.

Homeboyz stayed sixth in the log with nine points from two wins and a number of losses.

Monks were the biggest movers of the weekend after their first win of the season saw them scale two places to seventh place with six points.

Kenya Harlequin also moved two places to 10th with five points after their first win of the season, beating Mean Machine 43-20.

The Monks trailed Mwamba 10-7 at the break, but were able to turn around the match as Patrick Ochieng, Joseph Api and Maxwell Omondi landed a try each. Samuel Omollo made all the conversions and a penalty for the victory.

Mwamba's Paul Opiyo, Samuel Mbeche and Gideon Mbithi scored a try each as Kerry Otieno made two conversions and a penalty but all was in vain.

At MMUST grounds, Brian Tanga grabbed a brace of tries, while Shem Joseph managed one as Kabras Sugar, who led 21-0 at the break, failed to get a bonus point.

“We played well but our kicking department has issues. We really need to work extra hard to improve since we should have won the match if the eight penalties were converted,“ said MMUST coach John Asila.

At the Jamhuri Park, Oilers condemned Homeboyz to their second consecutive loss, touching down five tries with winger John Okoth claiming a brace.

Fly-half Tony Oketch converted Okoth’s try to go 7-0 up, only for scrum-half Mohammed Omollo to pull a try back and a penalty for Homeboyz to take an 8-7 lead.

Okoth would once again convert Okoth’s try as the Oilers led 14-8 at the break.



Hooker Hillary Malwenyi and winger Steve Amunga landed as Oilers pulled away 26-8 before substitute Michael Nyakundi put Homeboyz back into the match with a try that Omollo converted.

The Deejays trailed 26-15 before Okoth sealed his hat-trick for a 31-15 lead.