Leaders KCB, Oilers stretch unbeaten run

Leaders KCB Rugby, Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers claimed routine wins but it’s the Catholic Monks, who hogged the headlines with their maiden Kenya Cup victory to close the year in style on Saturday.

The Monks shocked former Kenya Cup champions Mwamba 24-23 at the Strathmore University ground as Kenya Harlequin also snatched their first win, beating Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi 43-20 at the RFUEA ground.

KCB were ruthless against hosts Nakuru, handing them a 45-10 defeat at the Nakuru Athletic Club as the touring Menengai Oilers beat Homeboyz 37-22 at the Jamhuri Park Showground.

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) missed eight penalties as they restricted visiting Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar to a 21-0 victory with all the scores coming in the first half.

The match between Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad and Strathmore Leos at Kenyatta University ground failed to kick off under unclear circumstances.

Apparently, Strathmore Leos approached Kenyatta University’s management to postpone the match to allow them to attend the East Africa University Games but the club claimed not to be aware of the changes.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) will make a ruling on the matter.

The Monks who trailed 10-7 at the break, turned around the match as Patrick Ochieng, Joseph Api and Maxwell Omondi landed a try each while Samuel Omollo made all the conversions and a penalty for the victory.

Mwamba's Paul Opiyo, Samuel Mbeche and Gideon Mbithi scored a try each as Kerry Otieno made two conversions and a penalty but all was in vain.

At MMUST ground, Brian Tanga grabbed a brace of tries while Shem Joseph managed one as Kabras Sugar, who led 21-0 at the break failed to get a bonus point.

“We played well but our kicking department has issues. We really need to work extra hard to improve since we should have won the match if the eight penalties were converted,“ said MMUST coach John Asila.

At the Jamhuri Park, Oilers condemned Homeboyz to their second consecutive loss, touching down five tries with winger John Okoth claiming a brace.

Fly-half Tony Oketch converted Okoth’s try to go ahead 7-0, only for scrum-half Mohammed Omollo to pull a try back and a penalty for Homeboyz to take the lead 8-7.

Okoth would once again convert Okoth’s try as Oilers led 14-8 at the break.

Hooker Hillary Malwenyi and winger Steve Amunga landed as Oilers pulled away 26-8 before substitute Michael Nyakundi put Homeboyz back into the match with a try that Omollo converted.

The Deejays trailed 26-15 before Okoth sealed his hat-trick for a 31-15 lead.

It was a see-saw affair with Felix Odhiambo hitting back for Homeboyz with a try that Brian Juma converted but two penalties by substitute Herbert Ochieng’ put away the match.

Kenya Cup results

Blak Blad v Strathmore Leos (aborted)

Masinde Muliro 0-21 Kabras Sugar

Kenya Harlequin 43-20 Mean Machine

Homeboyz 22-37 Menengai Oilers

Mwamba 23-24 Catholic Monks