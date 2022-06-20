National Sevens Series: KCB reclaim top spot

Mwamba Rugby Club might have corked the champagne to celebrate Driftwood Sevens victory in Mombasa on Sunday, but its KCB Rugby who recaptured the National Sevens Series lead.

Mwamba, fondly known as Kulabu, rallied from behind to edge out Menengai Oilers 21-7 and lift the Driftwood Sevens title at the Mombasa Sports Club.

KCB, who were the Driftwood defending champions, finished third after defeating Homeboyz 21-14 in the play-off match.

Kenya Harlequin settled fifth after stunning Christie Sevens champions Strathmore University Leos 7-5 in the final for fifth.

The victory by Mwamba, who finished fifth at Kabeberi Sevens and Christie Sevens respectively, saw them collect 22 points for their tally of 48 points to stay fourth.

KCB, who beat the Leos 12-10 to lift the Kabeberi Sevens title, before losing to the varsity students 15-10 at Christie Sevens final, collected 17 points to reclaim the Series top spot with 58 points.

The bankers, who went into Mombasa in second place, dislodged the Leos, who are in second place after getting 12 points from Mombasa for their tally of 53.

Gibson Weru’s Oilers zeroed in on the leaders as they snatched 19 points from their exploits at Driftwood to bring their total to 53 points too. The Oilers had finished third at Kabeberi Sevens and Christie Sevens.

Homeboyz, who finished fourth at Kabeberi Sevens, before slumping to win Challenge Trophy at Christes, collected 15 points from the coastal city for their tally of 38 points to remain fifth. They are followed by Quins with 33 points.

It was Mwamba's first win of the National Sevens Series and Peter Kephar's first victory as Mwamba coach.

“Patience and managing our games is what carried us through,” said Kephar.

“I know we don't have the fitness but the boys remained disciplined throughout to stick to basics.”

Mwamba were rewarded with Sh100,000 from Betsafe for their exploits, while Menengai Oilers took home Sh50, 000 during the third leg of the Series.

“It has been a roller-coaster trying to keep consistency but I am happy with the improvement after having reached the semi-finals to finish third in two previous legs,” said Weru.

The Oilers were the first to strike against the run of play when Mark Kwemoi dummied past his markers to land before converting.

But Mwamba turned on their style when Eliakim Kichoi put Mike Okello through to score and tie the duel at 7-7 at half time.

Daniel Taabu, who was declared the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, stretched Mwamba’s lead to 14-7 before Crispin Onyango finished it off with another try.

Mike Kimwele, Eugene Omondi and Bob Muhati scored a try each for KCB, while Mike Nyakundi claimed a brace of tries for the Deejays, but all was in vain.

The Series moves Dala Sevens on July 2 to 3 in Kisumu and Prinsloo Sevens on July 9 to 10 in Nakuru.