Mwamba win Driftwood Sevens

Mwamba Rugby Club Sunday rallied from behind to edge out Menengai Oilers 21-7 to lift this year’s Driftwood Sevens title at the Mombasa Sports Club.

The Oilers, handled by former Kenya Sevens international Gibson Weru, were the first to strike against the run of play when Mark Kwemoi dummied past his markers to land before converting.

But Mwamba turned on their style when Eliakim Kichoi put Mike Okello through to score and tie the duel at 7-7 at half time.

Daniel Taabu, who was declared the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, stretched Mwamba’s lead to 14-7 before Crispin Onyango finished it off with another try.

It was Mwamba's first win of the National Sevens Series and more so Peter Kephar's first victory as Mwamba coach.

“Patience and managing our games is what carried us through,” said Kephar.

“I know we don't have the fitness but the boys remained disciplined throughout to stick to basics.”

“It has been a roller-coaster trying to keep consistency but I am happy with the improvement after having reached the semi-finals at the previous leg of Christie Sevens,” said Weru.

Mwamba were rewarded with Sh 100,000 from Betsafe for their exploits, while Menengai Oilers took home Sh50,000 during the third leg of the Series.

Defending champions KCB Rugby finished third after defeating Homeboyz 21-14 in the play-off match.

Nike Kimwele, Eugene Omondi and Bob Muhati scored a try each for the bankers, who won the Kabeberi Sevens before losing to Strathmore Leos at Christie Sevens final. Mike Nyakundi claimed a brace of tries for the Deejays but all was in vain.

Kenya Harlequins stunned Christie Sevens champions Strathmore Leos 7-5 to finish fifth.

In the semi-finals, Mwamba downed Homeboyz 10-5, as Oilers beat KCB 19-0.

The bankers had edged out the Leos 17-5 in quarter-finals in a duel that was a repeat of the Kabeberi Sevens and Christie Sevens final. Isaac Njoroge delivered a stallion performance with three tries for KCB.

On the other hand, Mwamba saw off Quins 19-0, Homeboyz beat Kabras Sugar 10-5, while Menengai Oilers silenced Nondescripts 10-7 in the other last eight matches.