Mwamba, Machine, KCB win as Kenya Cup returns

Mwamba Rugby Club rallied from 17-7 down at the break to edge out Strathmore University Leos 27-20 at varsity ground as the 2022/23 Kenya Cup season resumed after the Christmas and New Year break on Saturday.

After second row Mike Okello’s try levelled things for Mwamba at 20-20 in the explosive second half, winger Chrispine Onyango’s try won the duel for Kulabu.

The match was seemingly headed for a draw when Onyango latched on a loose ball late in the game to score as winger Brian Kivasia converted to seal the win for Mwamba and inflict further pain on the Leos.

Fullback Joseph Ayiro lined the first try of the match as fly-half Gideon Makuni converted to put the Leos 7-0 ahead, only for eighth man fullback Michael Ochieng to convert Gideon Mbithi’s try to level for Kulabu.

A try from eighth man Dennis Mbilah that Sitton Amalemba converted with a penalty from centre Stephen Osumba saw the Leos roar to a 17-7 lead at the break.

Substitute Stanislaus Shikoli managed a penalty for Leos, but Okello struck as Kivasia converted before adding a penalty to level at 20-20.

The University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine chalked their first win of the season after downing visiting Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) 24-23 at the University of Nairobi.

Machine led 19-6 at the interval and survived a second half rally from the Kakamega side to claim their first victory of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Menengai Oilers won the Nakuru Derby, edging rivals Nakuru 25-18 at the Nakuru Showground.

Kenya Harlequin’s heavy new signings paid off after they steam-rolled over hosts Catholic Monks 45-15 at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Lang’ata.

Former Kenya Cup champions KCB beat Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 24-3 at the Ruaraka Sports Club. The Bankers led 12-0 at the break with tries from hooker Wilfred Waswa and eighth man Andrew Amonde, and a conversion by fullback Darwin Mukidza.