Menengai Oilers, the place to be

Menengai Oilers RFC players training at Nakuru Agricultural Society showground ON on January 28, 2021  as they prepare for the new rugby season expected to kick off next month.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Building state-of-the-art gym and running track in Nakuru by sponsor, for the players to use, well in progress
  • Under Menengai Oil sponsorship, Kenya Cup’s newest club is having a big impact on up-and-coming players around Nakuru region, providing them with a platform to express their talent while securing a future

When Menengai Oil Refineries Limited formed the second major rugby team in Nakuru, little did they know the profound impact it would have on budding players.

