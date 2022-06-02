Kenya Simbas ready to roar in 'massive' Leopards battle

Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera described it as massive as he named his side to face South Africa's North West Leopards in their penultimate match of the Currie Cup First Division on Saturday at the RFUEA.

“It’s massive...massive! It's a moment of pride and nervousness as well,” said Odera, who made several changes to the squad that lost to South Western Districts (SWD) Eagles 24-7 on Saturday.

Just hours after arriving in the country, Leopards coach André Pretorius also unleashed his squad for the Simbas battle where he expects a physical but thrilling display.

This is the first time in history that the Currie Cup will be played outside South Africa.

The Leopards duel will see the return of second rowers Emmanuel Silungi, who has just arrived in the country from Israel and Davis Chenge, who has recovered from an injury.

Open side flanker Dan Sikuta reclaims captain’s armband with half backs Samuel Asati and Dominic Coulson, and fullback Darwin Mukidza also returning to the starting lineup.

Odera noted that there has been good progress in conditioning and mental strength of the team since they traveled to South Africa in April for the Currie Cup.

“The set pieces have always been an area of concern but we are much better and consistent,” explained Odera. “Our scrums were at 50 to 60 percent when we got to the Currie Cup but we are now heading to 90 to 100 percent...they are not quality but we are retaining our own possession.”

However, Odera said the lineouts are where they need to get to 80 or 90 percent because South African teams are perhaps the best in the world in that department.

“Elite performance takes time, it’s not a magic rod that someone waves to expect change overnight. We need to keep on going to South Africa if we want to go to the World Cup,” noted Odera.

Odera said it has been a massive journey for his players since April and hopes Currie Cup experience will help the Kenyan players also know what rugby means to South Africa.

Describing it as a leap of faith, Odera commended Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Oduor Gangla for ensuring that the team participated in Currie Cup.

“Even after missing the opener against Georgia, the chairman assured us that the trip was still on. It was all about leadership, vision and bravery, and well done to Gangla,” said Odera, who also commended South Africa Rugby for coming on board.

Odera said there is a lot Kenya has to learn from South Africa, who are World champions for a good reason. “They have a robust set up from schools, provinces to the national team."

Pretorius commended Kenya for seeking South Africa’s help and advice on their quest to reach the 2023 Paris Rugby World Cup.

“I am proud of what Kenya Simbas have achieved hence any opposition coming against Kenya now is in big trouble. Kenya really needs to get it right completely this week. Their set pieces are good and they need to keep on working on them,” said Pretorius .

Squads

Simbas

15. Darwin Mukidza, 14. Derrick Ashiundu, 13. Vincent Onyala, 12. John Okoth, 11. Beldad Ogeta, 10. Dominic Coulson, 9. Samuel Asati, 1. Edward Mwaura, 2. Teddy Akala, 3. Ephraim Oduor, 4. Emmanuel Silungi, 5. Davis Chenge,6. George Nyambua, 7. Daniel Sikuta ©, 8. Bethuel Anami

Replacements 16. Eugene Sifuna, 17. Andrew Siminyu, 18. Joseph Odero, 19, Thomas Okeyo, 20. Martin Owillah, 21. Brian Tanga, 22. Bryceson Adaka, 23. Andrew Matoka

Leopards

15. Duren Hoffman, 14. Poienaar van Niekerk, 13. Andries Truter©, 12. Vuyo Mboto, 11. Quan Eymann, 10. Martin Venter, 9. Shirwin Cupido, 1. Ruben du Plessis, 2. Robey Leibrandt, 3. Joe Ngcem, 4. Marvelous Mashumbyi, 5. Vince Maruping, 6.Gustav Erlank, 7.Brice Nteta, 8.HP Swart

Replacements: 16.Tiaan van Niekerk, 17.JP Mans, 18.Sampie Swiegers, 19.Matrco van Deventer, 20.Tjaart Benadie, 21.Eugene Hare,22. Riaan Genis, 23.Keenan Twigg