Blackrock Rugby Festival back after two years

Popular schools tourney, the Blackrock Rugby Festival, is set to return on Saturday after two years.

It will feature the seven-a-side version for the first time instead of the traditional 15s game.

The one-day festival that has already attracted 12 teams will be played from 9am to 5am at St Mary’s School, Nairobi.

Tournament co-ordinator Gregory Sang disclosed that most school teams are rebuilding after Covid-19 pandemic hence the move to resort to the sevens version.

“Schools are gradually getting themselves together and are not well conditioned for the longer version game,” said Sang. “We hope for a day of exciting play despite the long break,” said Sang.

This will be the 37th edition of the festival that will be spiced up by Saints Alumnae touch rugby where President Uhuru Kenyatta, a former student of the school, has been invited.

Hosts St Mary’s School, the most successful team in the event with 10 titles, and Rift Valley Academy (RVA) with eight wins, are among schools that will feature on Saturday.

St Mary’s School won the championship last in 2011 while RVA last held the title in 2017.

Other confirm teams are Ofafa Jericho High School, who are the 2018 champions, inaugural 1983 champions Nairobi School, 2008 champions Strathmore, three times winners Lenana School and 2009 winners Upper Hill School.

Also entered are Mutuini. Dagoretti High School are the reigning champions Sang said teams will be drawn in four pools with some providing two teams.

The top two teams from each pool will proceed to the main Cup quarter-finals.

The losers in the Cup quarters will play in Plate semi-finals while third placed teams in the pools will play in the Bowl semi-finals.

It is at the Blackrock Festival that Kenya’s future rugby stars are identified. The Most Valuable Players from this festival have gone on shine in club rugby.