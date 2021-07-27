Kenya Simbas coach Paul Odera: I have not resigned

Confusion reigned in the Kenya Simbas camp on Monday after head coach Paul Odera dismissed a statement from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) that he had resigned.

KRU sent a statement to newsrooms saying that it had accepted Odera’s resignation.

“The Kenya Rugby Union Board has accepted Paul Odera's resignation from his role as Head Coach of the Kenya Men's National Fifteens Team, The Simbas. The Kenya Rugby Union would like to extend its sincere thanks to Paul for his exemplary service during his time with the Kenya U20s and most recently, the Simbas. We wish him well in his future pursuits.”

Contacted for comment by Nation Sport via telephone, a furious Odera said he was surprised by the development.

“I have not resigned from my role as the Head Coach of Kenya Simbas and I’m surprised by the statement from the KRU Board that it has accepted my resignation.”

“We need to have a few conversations on this with the Union because I have not resigned nor submitted any resignation letter. I will meet with the Union officials tomorrow (July 28) to find out what is going on.”

The Geography and Science teacher at Peponi House Preparatory School took over the reins at Kenya Simbas in May 2019.

That was months after New Zealander Ian Snook and his assistant Murray Roulston had been fired by KRU in January 2019 after Kenya failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Odera missed the 2019 Victoria Cup matches against Uganda and Zambia, while doubling up as Kenya U-20 head coach which was competing in the Junior World Rugby Trophy in Brazil.

His first match ended in a loss as Simbas suffered a slim 30-29 defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in Harare in the Victoria Cup. He went on to win 31-16 against Zambia and 36-14 against Zimbabwe in Kenya.

Odera has had mixed results in his 2021 campaign. His boys were stunned by Senegal 20-19 at the Nyayo National Stadium in the first round of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, before they recovered to finish Pool “B” in second place behind Senegal after mauling Zambia 45-8.

Simbas will face Uganda in one of the quarter-final matches of the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers at a date yet to be announced.